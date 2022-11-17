5 best Blades of Chaos skills you need to unlock first in God of War Ragnarok 

The Blades of Chaos is an iconic pair of chained blades inspired by Greek mythology in the God of War series. According to mythology, these blades were forged by the Greek god of war Aries himself, and are only given to those worthy of serving Aries.

Kratos wields the Blades of Chaos in the initial stages of God of War Ragnarok, which is the perfect weapon for early fights in the game. Like its predecessor, Ragnarok comes with a revamped skill tree system for each weapon, where players can install new skills and passive abilities that can be used on the battlefield.

Blades of Chaos is predominantly a close-quarter combat weapon. Hence, it becomes important to choose the ideal Ranged skill for the same. For those unaware, here are some of the best skills that players should unlock first for Kratos' signature weapon:

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views

Rushing Chaos and four other skills that players must first unlock for the Blades of Chaos

1) Rushing Chaos

Type: Melee

A heavy-duty attacking move that is available in the melee branch, Rushing Chaos is ideal for close-quarter combat. Players need to sprint forward and press the R1 button to activate the skill.

Kratos lunges forward and quickly decreases the gap between him and his foes while unleashing a powerful spinning maneuver inflicting multiple injuries. Available at weapon level 1, the Rushing Chaos costs 500 XP points to unlock.

2) Vaporise Frost

Type: Technique

Shinobi602 @shinobi602



-Team stressed importance of more enemy variety

-Leviathan Axe/Blades of Chaos can now be infused with ice/fire

-Multiple types of shields; some good for parrying, heavy ones for tank style (absorbing attacks)



More: God of War: Ragnarok | Combat Details-Team stressed importance of more enemy variety-Leviathan Axe/Blades of Chaos can now be infused with ice/fire-Multiple types of shields; some good for parrying, heavy ones for tank style (absorbing attacks)More: gameinformer.com/2022/08/30/god… God of War: Ragnarok | Combat Details-Team stressed importance of more enemy variety-Leviathan Axe/Blades of Chaos can now be infused with ice/fire-Multiple types of shields; some good for parrying, heavy ones for tank style (absorbing attacks)More: gameinformer.com/2022/08/30/god… https://t.co/6gd3aaXM7W

Vaporized Frost is a fantastic passive skill to unlock early on for the Blades of Chaos. Available at weapon level 1, this skill costs only 250 XP points. Upon activation, Kratos’s blades deal additional damage to frosted enemies, which come in handy during certain situations as players progress through the storyline.

3) Hyperion Grapple I

Type: Ranged

The Hyperion Grapple sub-branch is easily one of the best skill sets in the Ranged branch of the Blades of Chaos. This skill enhances the ranged damage of Kratos to a great extent.

After impaling an enemy, the Hyperion Grapple allows Kratos to lunge forward at foes while causing impact with a high-stun percentage. Additionally, airborne enemies are instantly slammed to the ground upon using the Hyperion Grapple against them.

The Hyperion Grapple I is available at weapon level 1 and costs 750 XP points to unlock.

4) Flame Whiplash I

Type: Technique

Flame Whiplash I is an ability that is available at the get-go in the skill tree. Upon activation, Kratos’ blades are engulfed in flames which deals burn damage.

This ability charges and ends up delivering lethal damage with each subsequent strike. Subsequently, players must continue upgrading this skill set to Flame Whiplash II available at weapon level 6, which instantly charges up the Blades of Chaos. Flame Whiplash II is expensive at a cost of 5000 XP points. In the meantime, players can take full advantage of its lesser variant in the early stages of the game.

5) Chaotic Rampage I

Type: Melee

Blades of Chaos skill tree menu: Unlock the Chaotic Rampage skillset from the melee branch in the far right (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Chaotic Rampage is a sprinting maneuver where Kratos launches a flurry of successive strikes on his target with the Blades of Chaos. Available at weapon level 1, players shouldn't hesitate to spend 750 XP points to unlock this skill.

Chaotic Rampage is one of the most valuable skill sets that can be unlocked early on in the skill tree. The skill has no cooldown and can be used repeatedly in fights.

Like the Flame Whiplash ability, users must continue upgrading this skill up to Chaotic Rampage III, which costs 3000 XP points at weapon level 3. Chaotic Rampage III can play the role of a knockout blow in the latter stages of the game.

Poll : 0 votes