God of War Ragnarok: How to find and solve The Applecore Nornir Chests (Svartalfheim)

In terms of collectibles, The Applecore is a rather exciting place in God of War Ragnarok. This is one of the few places in the game that features not one but two Nornir Chests.

Collecting these Nornir Chests can be tricky as they have elaborate unlock mechanisms. Players can find these chests quite easily, but to unlock them in the game, players will have to jump through a few hoops every now and then.

In most cases, there are little to no enemies blocking these chests. So it all boils down to solving the puzzles related to these chests in God of War Ragnarok. Here's a quick guide on where to find these Nornir Chests in The Applecore region and how to unlock them.

Unlocking Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok

Nornir Chests usually sport one of four different unlock mechanisms in the game. The mechanisms are as follows:

Destroying three rune tablets.

Ringing three bells.

Lighting three braziers.

Rotating three columns to match the symbols on it with the ones seen on the Nornir chest.

Each chest in the game will sport up to one unlock mechanism from the abovementioned list. That said, here's where players can find and unlock both chests in The Applecore area.

The Applecore Nornir Chest 1 location and how to unlock it in God of War Ragnarok

Players can find the first Nornir Chest in The Applecore area of God of War Ragnarok on a platform opposite the mystic gateway. Players will have to take the left path and use the zipline to get to the path. From there, they will have to continue until they come to a wall with smoke bellowing out.

Players will have to throw their Draupnir Spear here to create a platform that will allow them to reach the upper ledge. They will then have to continue left again and jump on some more ledges until they reach the chest.

The chests in this area need to be unlocked by breaking rune tablets in the vicinity. However, these tablets need to be broken at the same time. Here's where Draupnir Spear comes in handy.

The locations of the rune tablets for the first chest are as follows:

Players must climb on three consecutive ledges on the right to get to the chest after using their Draupnir Spear as a platform. The first rune can be found on the third ledge itself. Players need to turn around after climbing the third ledge. The rune should be on the left.

Players will now have to impale the rune with their Draupnir Spear, drop down from the three ledges, and make their way straight.

With the Nornir Chest on their right, players will notice the remaining two runes on two suspended platforms in front of them.

With all three rune tablets impaled, players will have to detonate the spears causing all three tablets to explode at the same time.

With these three tablets now obliterated from existence, players will be able to access the first Nornir Chest in The Applecore region of God of War Ragnarok.

The Applecore Nornir Chest 2 location and how to unlock it in God of War Ragnarok

For the second Nornir Chest, players must make their way further into the area. This one is in a big room that players can access through a big wooden door in an underground dock-like area.

Players must make their way through this door and turn left. They will have to throw their Draupnir Spear again to make it into a swing bar. Kratos can use this bar to reach the higher platform on which the Nornir Chest is located.

The mechanism for unlocking this chest is quite similar to the previous one. Here are the locations of the three runic tablets:

While facing the Nornir Chest, players can see the end of the platform on their right. While standing at the edge, players will have to throw their Leviathan Axe at the falling water stream behind the big rock in front of them.

This should freeze the water and reveal the first runic tablet, which players must impale with their Draupnir Spear.

With this out of the way, players need to turn back to the Nornir Chest and then go straight with the chest behind them.

Inside the first room on the right, players will find the second runic tablet. This, too, will need to be impaled with the Draupnir Spear.

The final tablet is behind a gold pile past the previous room.

Players will have to shoot an explosive barrel to get rid of this gold pile. This can be done using the Leviathan Axe or the Blades of Chaos.

The resulting explosion should reveal the tablet, which can be impaled with the Draupnir Spear.

Detonating the spear now should cause all three tablets to explode at the same time, unlocking the second Nornir Chest in The Applecore in God of War Ragnarok.

Both these chests will contain either an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead, depending upon the sequence in which players unlocked it. Every odd-numbered chest has an Idunn Apple, while the even-numbered chests have a Horn of Blood Mead. The former increases Kratos' vitality, while the latter increases the size of the Spartan Rage bar in God of War Ragnarok.

