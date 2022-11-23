God of War Ragnarok features plenty of treasures for players to collect. These riches are scattered all across the Nine Realms. One such special acquisition is the Nornir Chests, which rewards players with either the Idunn Apples or Horns of Blood Mead. The two permanently increase Kratos’ maximum health and rage, respectively.

The game has 35 such chests to find and unlock, of which 30 are needed to cap these stats for Kratos.

This particular guide will focus on a Nornir chest in Svartalfheim, near The Forge.

Note: This guide will contain minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Discretion is advised.

How to unlock The Forge Nornir chest in God of War Ragnarok

The Forge’s Nornir Chest is located in Svartalfheim, and players can encounter this chest during the tenth chapter of the game.

Players must unlock the Draupnir Spear before heading onward to this chest.

Kratos must head down the wooden train platform to climb up the ledge in front of a green heart painted on the huge boulder.

Move ahead to the right, the Nornir chest can be located near a broken piece of rope.

Players must destroy three statues to unlock the three seals on the chest.

The first statue is found overlooking the cliff. Carefully aim your Draupnir Spear at it, and press R1 to throw it. Do not detonate the Spear just yet.

The second statue is near the rocks opposite the Nornir chest. Follow around to the right of the cliff edge to find the statue with a B-shaped rune on it.

Aim your Spear at it but once again avoid detonating it for now.

The third and final statue is over the train platform.

Aim and throw your Spear at the statue from the ground level.

Finally, detonate the Spears to destroy all the locks on the Nornir chest.

Kratos can then head back to the location of the chest and unlock it to obtain its rewards.

What reward does The Forge Nornir Chest give in God of War Ragnarok?

This particular Nornir chest rewards players with either an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead, assuming they haven't previously unlocked 30 chests prior.

Either of these rewards is incredibly helpful for Kratos’ journey in the ancient Nordic world and makes fights quite a bit more bearable.

Who is Kratos in God of War Ragnarok?

Kratos returns once more as one of the protagonists in God of War Ragnarok, accompanied by his companions.

He is the Spartan God of War, who after fighting a bloody battle against the Greek Gods for wronging him had fled to ancient Scandinavia to start a new life with his wife Faye and son Atreus. Kratos possesses superhuman strength and combat prowess, and was also known as the infamous "Ghost of Sparta".

Now facing off against the Norse Gods in this realm, Kratos must protect his son while finding his destiny and calling against an uncertain future.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.

