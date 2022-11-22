How to complete Spirit of Rebellion Svartalfheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok: Walkthrough, guide, rewards, and more explained

God of War Ragnarok’s Forging Destiny path ends with an opportunity for some Favors. You can unlock and complete several side quests before moving on with the story. Now that you have Draupnir, more options will open up. While in the area, before diving through the Mystic Gateway, Durlin will state his need for your services.

He needs a hammer – Hammer of Revolution. This Favor also unlocks a trophy for God of War Ragnarok, Rebel Leader. For players looking to get a Platinum in the game, this Favor is a must. You can’t really miss it, either, since Durlin is right next to Kratos as they get ready to disappear through the portal.

Here’s what you need to know about the Spirit of Rebellion Svartalfheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok’s Durlin has a Favor to ask of Kratos, in Spirit of Rebellion

Rewards

Kratos EXP: 3,000

Freya/Atreus EXP: 750 XP

Whispering Slab x30

Mountain Splitter Runic Attack

Thankfully, it’s easy to get to this Favor. Use the nearby Gateway to travel to The Watchtower. Hop on your boat and go east, to Dragon Beach. Depart here and defeat the Tatzelwurms and Cursed Grims that pop up. None of these fights are new at this point in the game, so dispose of them in whatever way suits you best. You can also find Lore here on the far side of the beach (Don’t Breathe), and a Nornir Chest.

Head up the metal chain nearby and use your newly gained Draupnir to get to a higher area. You’ll know you’re in the right place, as you will see a lost spirit who asks you to carry out another Favor, The Lost Treasure. Launch to the other side and grab some Hacksilver in a yellow chest, and move to Alberich Hollow.

You’ll see a rune stone to draw upon; do this, and the dwarf statue will lift its hammer. Behind this, you’ll see a Red Chest, which houses the Hammer of Revolution. However, if you haven’t performed it yet, go to the end of the pier and face off with a Yggdrasil Rift. Fierce Wulver has plenty of rewards, so he’s worth defeating. Wulvers, as always, are challenging foes, but it's worth seeking them out.

Go back to your boat, sail south to Durlin, and head into the Tavern. Durlin waits, where you give him the hammer, complete the Spirit of Rebellion favor, and unlock your trophy. You will also receive the Mountain Splitter Light Runic Attack.

Mountain Splitter is an incredibly powerful Light Runic Attack in God of War Ragnarok. It fires repeated long-range wind slices that stagger enemies. If you press R1 at the right time, you enhance the waves of wind attacks. It’s amazing for solo fights and groups of enemies, so it’s going to be a worthwhile attack to seek.

Spirit of Rebellion is one of the several Favors in God of War Ragnarok's Svartalfheim area and leads to a significant chunk of exp, useful crafting materials, and a brand-new attack.

