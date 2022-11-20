God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Mountain Splitter Draupnir Spear Light Runic attack

Runic attacks make a return in God of War Ragnarok, and one of the newly included runes is the Mountain Splitter for the Draupnir Spear.

This guide will cover everything you need to know about the Mountain Splitter light runic attack and more.

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to unlock the Mountain Splitter light runic attack for Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok

Players will have to travel to Svartalfheim to obtain this light runic attack.

Kratos must enter Nidavellir in Svartalfheim to find this rune.

From here on, speak to Durlin to trigger the Favor, "Spirit of Rebellion."

Travel back to the Mystic Gateway at The Watchtower and sail back east to the Dragon Beach.

Deal with the Cursed Grims and Tatzelwurms here and proceed forward.

Climb up from the metal chain ahead on your left.

Use the Draupnir Spear to reach above and encounter a spirit who will reward you with the Favor, ‘The Lost Treasure’.

Hook across the other side to continue forward into Alberich Hollow.

Here, draw the rune on the stone when prompted by the game, which will make the giant dwarf lift up his hammer. Continue your way into the newly revealed path.

Unlock the red chest behind the dwarf statue to obtain the Hammer of Revolution.

Climb back onto the boat and head back to Nidavellir to find Durlin once more.

Return his hammer to him as requested to end the Favor, "Spirit of Rebellion."

Completing this quest will reward players with the light runic attack, Mountain Splitter.

What does Mountain Splitter do in God of War Ragnarok?

The in-game description goes as follows:

"Repeated long-range wind slices that stagger enemies. Press R1 precisely while slashing to enhance each wave."

Mountain Splitter is a light runic attack for the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok. It has a line-based area of attack and can be upgraded by up to three levels to increase its potency, with the second and third upgrades adding extra wave slices with increasing strength. The rune is incredibly effective in all situations and can be used to tackle difficult enemies.

Furthermore, this rune also adds a displacement effect that opens up an opportunity for Kratos to deal additional damage to his foes.

This particular light rune needs a total of 10,500 XP to cap its stats.

What is the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok?

The Draupnir Spear is a new addition to Kratos’s arsenal of weapons in the game. Alongside his Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos, Kratos can use this weapon to great effect against foes.

The spear was forged by the Lady of the Forge as a gift for Kratos. Players can unlock this weapon as part of the main story campaign at the end of the Forging Destiny quest.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.

