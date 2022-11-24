God of War Ragnarok: How to find and solve The Southern Wilds Nornir Chest (Vanaheim)

The Southern Wilds, as its name suggests, is a wild and dangerous location in God of War Ragnarok. Filled with plants and other elements that one would usually come across in a forest, this area represents that biome perfectly.

Hidden deep within the Southern Wilds, players will find a Nornir Chest. To unlock this Nornir Chest, players will have to get rid of the runic symbols from the body of the chest. Once unlocked, the Nornir Chest will either contain an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead, both of which are optional, but can come in handy as Kratos travels through the nine realms of God of War Ragnarok.

How to open Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, there are four specific ways to open Nornir Chests. Every chest in-game will have one of the four unlock mechanisms associated with it. The different mechanisms are as follows:

Destroying three rune tablets.

Ringing three bells.

Lighting up three torches.

Rotating three pillars until their symbols match the ones on the chest.

The different elements mentioned in these methods above are always located close to the chest itself, but can sometimes be slightly tricky to find.

Where to find and unlock The Southern Wilds Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok

Players will come across this chest within moments of arriving in Vanaheim. To get to this chest, you will have to cross the abandoned marketplace and pass through the area with the blue flowers that shoot at Kratos and his companion. This location's Nornir Chest can be found beyond these flowers.

Unlocking this chest isn't a difficult task, but it may take some time to figure out what one needs to do to unlock it. The primary unlock method for this chest includes revolving three pillars to match the symbols on the chest.

Finding these pillars can be confusing if players don't know what they're looking for. In most cases, these pillars are out in the open, but in the Southern Wilds in God of War Ragnarok, they are hidden behind brambles. To gain access to these pillars, players will first have to burn the brambles down.

The first pillar can be found to the right of the chest. To get to the golden paddles of the pillar, players will have to burn the brambles away using the Blades of Chaos. This should bring the pillar into full view. Furthermore, these brambles have a faint blue glow to them, making it easy to identify them.

Players will then have to hit the paddles on the pillar with their Leviathan Axe until the rune on the body of the pillar looks like a lowercase "n."

For the second pillar, players will have to make their way back to the chest, and then take the path opposite to it.

Here, they will be able to see a similar clump of brambles with its thorny vines extending onto the rock face as well. While the clump of brambles might be out of reach, players will be able to ignite the extensions using the Blades of Chaos. This should cause a chain reaction and burn off the brambles on the pillar as well.

Players can then use their Leviathan Axe to rotate the golden plates on the pillar until the symbol on it resembles the letter "R."

The final pillar can be found on top of a ledge to the left of the Nornir Chest. This one isn't covered with any brambles, so players should be able to directly attack it with their Leviathan Axe. They need to spin the paddles until the rune on the pillar looks like the letter "C."

Once players have arranged these three pillars correctly, they'll be able to get their hands on the contents of the Nornir Chest.

In total, there are 35 Nornir Chests scattered throughout the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok. Out of these, 11 of them can be found in Vanaheim itself.

