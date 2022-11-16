God of War Ragnarok: How to obtain Surtr’s Scorched Armor Set

God of War Ragnarok features several choices in armor and weapons. While some armors are acquired from normal in-game progression, the more exotic ones are only obtainable upon completion of specific challenges.

This guide will focus on one such armor set for Kratos, the God of War - Surtr’s Scorched set.

Note: Minor to heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok will follow. Viewer discretion is advisable.

How to get Surtr’s Scorched Armor Set for Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

This set includes Surtr’s Scorched Cuirass, Surt’s Scorched Arm, and Surtr’s Scorched Girdle. It can be obtained by completing the following trials in Muspelheim:

This set can be found as a reward for conquering the latter stages of the Muspelheim Trials.

This trial can only be started once players reach Muspelheim itself. Muspelheim is unlocked only after players acquire two halves of the Muspelheim Seed, which can be gathered at two different points in the story.

Upon arriving in Muspelheim, it can be observed that the arena holds a Nornir Chest. This chest can only be unlocked after players complete specific trials laid down by Surtr.

Interacting with the large runic sword sculpture will lay out a path for Kratos. Players can begin their trials from here.

The first trial involves killing 16 enemies within three minutes. Enemies are shielded and it is recommended to use the Leviathan Axe against fire shields and Chaos Blades against frost shields for maximum efficiency. Watch out for the Nokken that can heal nearby foes.

The second trial is a bit tougher and requires Kratos to defeat 15 enemies without taking any damage. Many of these enemies can explode upon death, so caution is advised.

Head down the middle path to the second sword to unlock the next trials.

The third challenge involves Kratos fighting against a total of 21 enemies capable of regenerating HP. For an easier time, it is advised that players throw the enemies into the lava pits to insta-kill them.

This fourth challenge requires the God of War to kill enemies to collect orbs from them, then deposit them into the rift in the middle. There are two waves of enemies.

The first wave will require six points and lasts for one minute, while the second wave requires 15 points and lasts two-and-a-half minutes. Regular enemies provide one orb point, while larger foes are worth two points each.

Kratos can then head down South and use the sword to complete the final two challenges.

The fifth challenge requires players to kill the Bergsra without spawning more than four total enemies. The Bergsa will appear once four Grim are defeated. Focus on the Bergsra and defeat it before another enemy can spawn.

The final and sixth trial is also a bit challenging. Players must keep enemies away from the rings to successfully complete this trial. Each wave increases the number of rings and the time required to clear them.

Completing these challenges will then unlock the Final Trials. These final trials in God of War Ragnarok consist of a combination of previous challenges that the players must clear through. The combinations are:

Boss Rush (Third + Second Swords): Players need to defeat five elite enemies that spawn one after the another.

Players need to defeat five elite enemies that spawn one after the another. Endurance Rush (First + Second Swords): Kratos must defeat 99 enemies.

Kratos must defeat 99 enemies. Onslaught (Second + Third Swords): Players must endure until the timer runs out against an endless horde of enemies.

Players must endure until the timer runs out against an endless horde of enemies. Phantom (Third + First Swords): Players face off against a lone Fire Phantom.

Players face off against a lone Fire Phantom. Ring of Fire (Second + Third Swords): Players must defeat a total of 15 enemies inside the fire circle.

Players must defeat a total of 15 enemies inside the fire circle. Shield Breaker (First + Third Swords): Kratos must defeat the minions to take on the mini-boss of the stage. This has multiple waves.

Completing these "Crucible Challenges" in Muspelheim will unlock the unique "Surtr’s Scorched Set" Armor for Kratos.

God of War Ragnarok was released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.

