Nornir chests are one of the several collectibles found in God of War Ragnarok. Scattered across the Nine Realms, Kratos must find and unlock these chests to obtain either an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead, which permanently increases his maximum HP and rage meters.

There are 35 Nornir chests to find in the game, of which only 30 are needed to cap Kratos's rage and HP bars. These are incredibly helpful across Kratos's journey and are highly recommended to collect throughout the campaign of God of War Ragnarok.

How to unlock The Burning Cliffs Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok

Players can find this Nornir Chest by heading to the mountain from the Mystic Gateway in the region.

Kratos must proceed from the Mystic Gateway toward the end of the mountain in Muspelheim.

Go across the lava and fall to the other side.

Players can then notice an area in front blocked by a large boulder.

Aim your Draupnir Spear at the weak spot of the rock, and throw it.

Detonate the Spear to turn the rock into debris and clear the path, revealing the hidden Nornir chest behind it.

Kratos must then ignite three runes to unlock the chest, using the Blades of Chaos.

The first rune can be found up top, right to the chest. Aim your Blades at the rune and ignite it by tapping R2 when the reticle turns red.

Exit out of the area and head to the edge to find the second rune close to some rock formations.

Have Freya use her Sigil Arrows to create a chain of Sigils and aim them at the rune. Simultaneously use your Blades of Chaos to ignite the Sigils and light up the rune.

Return to the chest to find the third and final rune.

Connect the second and third runes with the help of the Sigils.

Shoot a Sigil arrow on the second rune to spread the fire to the third rune.

All three runes will be lit, and the chest will shortly unlock.

Interact with the chest to obtain either an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead, assuming players have not already unlocked 30 of these Nornir chests prior.

What is Muspelheim in God of War Ragnarok?

Muspelheim is one of the unlockable Nine Realms and can be accessed once players obtain both halves of a seed.

It is a relatively small realm with several challenges and trials for Kratos to participate in. The challenges reward players with lucrative rewards but are tough, so it is highly recommended that players complete this portion of God of War Ragnarok's post-campaign with well-equipped Kratos.

Completing these trails rewards players with the Undying Pyres armor set for Kratos.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.

