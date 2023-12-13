God of War Ragnarok Valhalla: How to change your appearance

Kratos starts every run in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla with the most basic equipment. Whether weapons or runic spells, he can’t take anything important or noteworthy with him. However, this means his look is quite basic, and that’s disappointing. Thankfully, Santa Monica Studio included a way to change the godslayer’s cosmetics based on the challenges you’ve completed and the gear you’ve unlocked along the way.

Getting started with adjusting your appearance and cosmetics in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is also quite easy. The design you go with is up to you since none of it changes gameplay in any facet. Whether you want to represent a particular style or gear you remember fondly that’s up to you.

Changing cosmetics in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

If you want Kratos to have any kind of drip, you need this pedestal (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

Once you’ve completed your first doomed run through God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, Freya’s Valkyries will aid you in getting started. They will be stationed around The Shore—the base of operations for this DLC. The Valkyries will help you get started by picking out a Shield and a Rage Art for Kratos, but there’s more you can do here.

After completing another run through Valhalla, a few stations will be scattered around The Shore that you can use in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla. One of these increases your stats, one unlocks your various Labors/Goals, and a pedestal with glowing gold armor lets you change cosmetics.

This one’s much easier to find: from the start, where Freya stands, run to the left path, and you can see it dead ahead. Interacting with it will enable Kratos to start customizing his gear. It doesn’t cost any currency, so you’re free to change things up every time you return to this area.

Cosmetic options

Chest armor

Wrist armor

Waist armor

Leviathan Axe

Blades of Chaos

Draupnir Spear

Shield

There are plenty of great cosmetics you can choose from (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

In my first playthrough, most of these were already unlocked. Only a few options were locked away for me. There are also new cosmetic styles for Kratos to unlock in this mode, hidden behind challenges.

None of these pieces of gear have any stats connected to them either, nor do they offer skills. It is 100% based on what kind of cosmetic look you want to give Kratos for his next run through the roguelite mode of Vahalla. You can increase your stats, but that is another portion of this island.

If you plan on unlocking all the trophies for God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, you must use this station at least once. Changing one piece of gear will unlock a trophy, and you can move on if you wish.