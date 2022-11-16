God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Rampage of the Furies Blades of Chaos Light Runic attack

Players in God of War Ragnarok will be able to wield three different weapons throughout the game. The first is Kratos' trusty Leviathan Axe, followed by the Blades of Chaos, and finally the Draupnir Spear. However, the spear can be obtained after they've made a slight headway into the storyline.

That said, just like the runic attacks for the Leviathan Axe, players will be able to get their hands on the same for the Blades of Chaos as well. They are nothing but runes that can be fit onto the weapon itself.

These runes give the weapons, in this case, the Blades of Chaos, special attacks that can come in handy during battles throughout God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find the Rampage of the Furies light runic attack for the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok?

The Rampage of the Furies light runic attack for the Blades of Chaos can be found inside a legendary chest at the Vanir Shrine in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok. The location is filled with enemies and one will also have to destroy a certain part of the environment in order to access the chest in question. That said, here's what you need to do:

Once in the Vanir Shrine area, you will have to make your way to a room where you need to lower a chained bridge.

With it lowered, you will be taken into a room crawling with enemies.

Defeat these enemies and then destroy the vines that block the forward path.

The vines can be destroyed by attacking the bud, which can be found on the top of a wall to the right.

With them destroyed, you will be able to make your way into the next room.

In the new room, there should be a brush on their right, which you can destroy using your Blades of Chaos. This should reveal a target that can be broken.

You will have to break the target, and then make your way back into the first room. The chest should be in this room, to the left.

There should be one enemy guarding this chest. Defeating this enemy will then allow you to unlock and retrieve the runic attack.

What does the Rampage of the Furies light runic attack do in God of War Ragnarok?

As with every other runic attack, the Rampage of the Furies light runic attack for the Blades of Chaos does not cost any mana either. However, it does come with a cooldown time before it can be used again.

Since the Blades of Chaos is a ranged weapon, this light runic attack will help players deal intense ranged damage as well. Whenever it is activated, Kratos swings his Blades of Chaos wildly and deals a powerful cross-slash.

Despite being a light runic attack, it hits hard and deals a decent amount of damage to the enemies it's used against in God of War Ragnarok.

