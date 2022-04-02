Godfall: Ultimate Edition Xbox release date, features and more

The former PlayStation console exclusive Godfall is coming to Xbox, and the date is set for the first week of April. The game joins a list of other games exclusive to one platform for quite some time before becoming available on others. Hopefully, the developers will get a fresh set of players under their belt with a new journey. To make matters more enterprising for the players, there are many new things on offer.

The action-RPG is developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox. While the game has shown initial potential, the overall performance has been less than satisfactory. Certain aspects of the game, like the story, fell short of the players' expectations. The entry to Xbox will be a good opportunity for the developers to see results from the improvements they have made. Additionally, players will be able to acquire the game's Ultimate Edition.

All important details about Godfall: Ultimate Edition and its entry to the Xbox on April 7

The game was initially only released on PlayStation 5 in 2020, with a PS4 version following close after in 2021. However, the overall reception was average, with the game receiving mediocre scores on both PC and PlayStation.

Counterplay Games will look to set that aside as it releases the Ultimate Edition on April 7. Interestingly, the game will be released on both generations of Xbox consoles. The Ultimate Edition brings everything there's on offer at just $39.99. In addition, there will be an additional $10 discount as part of the Xbox launch price.

Features of the Ultimate Edition

The initial reception of the game was mixed, and since then, the developers have added certain new additions, all of which will be available to players. Here's what players will get as part of the Ultimate Edition:

Godfall base game

Fire & Darkness expansion

Three content updates: Primal, Lightbringer, and Exalted

All pre-order bonus and Ascended Edition content

It's not just the additional content that players will be able to enjoy as the Xbox debut brings certain technical upgrades. The next-gen versions will enjoy several hardware-based enhancements such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Dolby sound.

The Ultimate Edition release will also bring a new update that introduces certain features that have been requested for quite some time. The co-op mode is being expanded to new limits that will look to improve the game's multiplayer experience.

There are also improvements that are about to be brought to change how specific mechanisms work in the game. At first glance, some of these look positive, which will surely be interesting for the fans. The Exalted update will bring all these changes to Godfall and will also be released on April 7.

Can the Xbox launch revive Godfall?

The availability of Xbox will undoubtedly bring in new players who couldn't access the game earlier on their consoles. Additionally, the introductory price also seems to be worth it, considering the rate and the amount of content added to the bundle.

It should be noted that a significant point of criticism with the game was to do with its design and gameplay. There are no microtransactions and everything can be earned by playing the game.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming systems are set to revamp some significant areas that require care. These changes have been designed keeping in mind the feedback from players.

The exalted update is also set to bring some updates to the story, with the overall tempo of the game being improved. Once a player finishes their primary campaign and reaches level 50, there are also many end-game activities to enjoy. So, Godfall could be given a fresh lease of life if the Xbox release goes as planned.

