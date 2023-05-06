Golden Guardians vs PSG Talon League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final day of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2023 play-in stage is upon us, and the match between the Golden Guardians and PSG Talon for the final spot is on the menu. T1, GenG, JDG, and other big dogs are waiting as the second seed from the LCS, and the champions of the PCS are ready to clash in a best-of-five series.

Preview of the Golden Guardians vs PSG Talon at the League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in

Prediction

Despite having a strong start at the MSI 2023, the Golden Guardians lost against Bilibili Gaming and dropped to the lower bracket of the play-in. However, they showed promising gameplay in round two of the lower bracket, as they defeated Rainbow7 in a 2-0 series.

As always, GG's star top-laner Eric "Licorice" Ritchie was impeccable with Kennen and K'Sante. Both games were relatively short, lasting 25 and 23 minutes, respectively.

Importantly, the Nocturne pick by Kim "River" ong-woo during GG's drafts significantly impacted the second game against R7. It shows that they draft with great creativity and have star players who can use several pocket picks to change the tide of the game.

On the other hand, PSG Talon's overall tournament results were mixed. They defeated DFM 2-0 in the opening round before falling to G2 Esports 2-0. After that, they won against LOUD 2-0 and are now just one BO5 away from reaching the bracket stage.

Although PSG managed to defeat LOUD, they lacked confidence in their team fights. The fear of taking team fights kept them from doing so even when they had advantages to accomplish crucial objectives.

The most important factor in PSG's victories was the bot laner Tsou "Wako" Wei-yang. He played Aphelios in both of the games against LOUD and finished with 14 kills and 14 assists.

The final best-of-five series of the play-in stage is highly anticipated, as both teams appear to be very strong. However, the Golden Gurdians' early game is extremely influential, and they should snowball the bouts against PSG's slow-paced playstyle. GG should be able to win the series 3-1 in the end.

Head-to-head

GG and PSG will be playing each other for the first time in League of Legends.

Previous results

Golden Guardian recorded 2-0 victory over Rainbow7 in the lower bracket of the League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in stage.

PSG Talon advanced to the lower bracket play-in final with a 2-0 victory over Brazilian champions LOUD in their last match.

MSI 2023 rosters

Golden Guardians

Top - Licorice

Jungle - River

Mid - Gori

Bot - Stixxay

Support - huhi

PSG Talon

Top - Azhi

Jungle - JunJia

Mid - Uniboy

Bottom - Wako

Support - Woody

Livestream details

The final match of the MSI 2023 play-in stage between the Golden Guardians and PSG Talon will be telecast on May 7 at 4 am PT/4.30 pm IST. Catch the match live on the official LoL Esports website, Riots' Twitch channel, and LoL Esports' Youtube channel.

