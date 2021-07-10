Gonzo from Animal Crossing: All you need to know about the koala in New Horizons

Animal Crossing villagers are animals of varied species. There are 394 villagers in the game so far, and they are all segregated into eight different personality types. There are quite a few rare villager types in Animal Crossing. Out of the 394 villagers, only 11 are koalas, and out of these 11 koalas, there's only one cranky koala. His name is Gonzo, and here's everything Animal Crossing: New Horizons players need to know about him.

All you need to know about Gonzo in Animal Crossing

Gonzo is one of the few koala villagers in the Animal Crossing franchise. He is a cranky koala who has appeared in many titles in the series, namely, Animal Forest, Animal Forest+, Animal Crossing, Animal Forest e+, New Leaf, Pocket Camp, and finally, New Horizons.

Gonzo is a gray koala bear with white eyebrows and a white beard, with a white tuft of hair on his head. His nose is light brown and the inside of his ears are pink in color. He has beady black eyes which have a slight twinkle. In New Horizons, he dons a Reindeer Sweater. He seems to be an older koala, and is very conscious about it.

Gonzo is sad about his old age in Animal Crossing (Image via Reddit)

As for his nature, Gonzo has a cranky personality. Like every other cranky villager, Gonzo seems intimidating at first, but he is kind to the player once befriended. He likes to be by himself, indulging in his hobby. He can get along well with snooty, jock and even normal villagers. However, peppy villagers will get on his nerves due to their cheerfulness.

Gonzo twinning with a player in Animal Crossing (Image via Reddit)

As for his house, Gonzo has a boxing ring for a house, which is rather interesting.

