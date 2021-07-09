Animal Crossing: New Horizons cliff trick discovered- How to trigger it and its limitations 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have spotted several bugs in the game since its update earlier this year.

While some of these are game-breaking, others are just hilarious and make things more entertaining. On the same note, while some are easy to spot, others can be noticed only after roaming around the island.

For instance, the Gulliver glitch was rather annoying, but we undoubtedly appreciated the glitch that allowed players to place decorative items in the middle of a piece of furniture on your island. Another new malfunction has been spotted by players, allowing them to squeeze between little spaces.

However, sometimes it works, other times it doesn't. The following section will throw more light on this trick, allowing players to access it until it is fixed by Nintendo.

Animal Crossing players discover another interesting trick

This trick was first discovered by a Reddit user before it was passed on to the entire community. The trick is pretty interesting but it's equally confusing and requires players to establish a small setup.

Players will first have to mount two small pillars next to each other, and then place an object on top of one of them. They will also have to place two blocks in between the pillars, so as to leave enough space for players to squeeze between the block and the pillar.

Players can squeeze through tiny spaces only when there is something on top of the pillar (Image via Nintendo Switch)

However, players will only be able to squeeze through the small gap between the pillar which has something on top of it, which is rather strange.

Players can't move between spaces when there is nothing above the pillar (Image via Nintendo Switch)

For players who design buildings on their island in a compact fashion, they will have to add an object on top of the pillars as shown in the picture to be able to move around tight spaces.

This discovery is pretty interesting but it is safe to assume that it was unintentional, like most discoveries in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

This is an extremely random concept and might come across as strange. However, it is important as it allows players to utilize every bit of space on their islands without having to worry about moving around these spaces.

