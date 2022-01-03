"Good intentions, you just skipped a beat": Pokimane recounts how she almost lost her cat Mimi

Pokimane recently got the shock of her life when she was under the impression that her beloved cat, Mimi, had been kidnapped. The incident took place the day Pokimane returned from her Christmas trip to New York.

She recounted the entire experience on her livestream. While it turned out to be nothing more than a miscommunication, the incident was quite horrifying for Pokimane. She remarked upon the situation:

"Good intentions, you just skipped a beat."

Pokimane is known to be very close to her cat

Pokimane and Mimi have been inseparable ever since she adopted the latter in 2018. Mimi has often appeared in Pokimane's streams as well, and fans love to see her. Naturally, the idea of Mimi being stolen was horrifying not just to Pokimane, but also to her fans.

The streamer explained how the day she got back from New York, she had a camera ready to record Mimi's reaction to her return. However, when the RTS owner opened the door, her cat was nowhere to be seen.

She assumed that Mimi was still asleep and ended up checking all her sleeping spots, only to find nothing.

However, she still didn't lose hope and tried to locate the cat using the AirTag attached to her collar. Panic truly set in when she saw that the AirTag, along with the collar, was left in the middle of the room. However, Mimi was nowhere to be seen. In her own words:

"I’m like literally where the f*** is my cat? Did someone yoink my cat while I was gone?"

Pokimane decided to call her manager. Due to not getting a response, she got into an Uber to go over to the latter's house. However, when she was on the way, her manager called back and took charge of things after assessing the situation.

A little while later, much to Pokimane's relief, her manager called and revealed that Mimi was at the apartment of the girl who would come to feed her. She explained that the girl simply took Mimi home because she refused to eat. The girl took this measure out of concern for the cat.

While Pokimane pointed out that it was weird of her to not inform anyone, she was simply relieved that Mimi was fine.

Pokimane's reaction is something that all pet-owners can relate to. However, the streamer's fans are also relieved that Mimi is back with her and is completely unharmed.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul