"Good move caused by a bad decision": Halo Infinite community reacts to more armor customization options in future

Halo Infinite has recently become a hub of activity, with Season 2 about to kick off soon. In a bit of exciting news, a much-requested feature from fans is about to make its entrance in the game. While the upcoming change will be regarding cosmetics, it could still appease fans.

The armor cores in the game have been a point of some criticism due to their limited nature. But that could soon change, if the developers are to be believed.

Halo Infinite is the most recent release of one of the most iconic video game franchises. The game received a lot of positive reception from fans following its release, especially with the multiplayer being completely free of cost.

The armors in the game offer a lot of customization, but they have been operating within their cores so far. This existing system might change in the future in certain ways.

Community reacts as developer hints at changes coming to armor in Halo Infinite

Earlier on April 28, 343 Industries conducted a Season 2 preview livestream, which had the developers showcasing the game's upcoming features. There are plenty of other additions planned for Season 2.

One feature that has long been requested from players is the ability to design armor more freely. Several players have expressed that there should be some degree of freedom with the use of armored parts. If Head of Design Jerry Hook is to be believed, this feature could soon be seeing the light of day.

Hook said that the current customization system is quite limited compared to older games like Halo: Reach and Halo 3.

"We really lost the strength that Halo: Reach and Halo 3 brought to the franchise of allowing players to mix and match everything, So ... we are looking at moving away completely from the core system."

So far, the armor cores of Halo Infinite are fairly limited. Things like visors and helmets can only work with certain cores. Once the new system is incorporated, players will get much more freedom with customization options.

The upcoming changes will likely include all armor cores barring the ones earned in the Fracture events. This could likely be due to the unique shapes and designs. The change instance will be a welcome one for sure, and community members have also expressed their elation regarding the same.

Halo Infinite players react to news of greater flexibilities with armor cores

It's a bit unclear as to how 343 Industries plans on making the changes to the armor core. One player believes that visors and coatings will be freely usable. However, armor cores tied to the lore will likely be limited in use.

Fracture events have been an excellent source for players to earn different customization systems. One player hopes that Fracture events will be customizable even if Hook did not indicate towards the same.

For some players, the new system will be a welcome change. The inability to change color palettes and visors seemed quite botchy to them.

Although the release dates are yet unconfirmed, it appears to some players that the feature may be released in October. The dates have been concluded by a player based on what the developers expressed. However, players are advised to follow the developers and official channels for any confirmed news.

Some players hope that 343 Industries will continue to release armor cores in Halo Infinite, which could work as canvasses on which players will be able to build their designs.

It will be interesting to see when 343 Industries makes this change official in Halo Infinite. One thing is for sure - the revamped system will finally let players customize their Spartans the way they wanted from the very beginning.

