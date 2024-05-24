"Good thing these changes didn't happen because they are horrible": Overwatch 2 community disagrees with suggestions made by NA's top Symmetra player

In a recent post in the Overwatch 2 subreddit, the community discussed the current situation of Sombra. A user named u/HalexUwU, claiming to be the highest-ranked Symmetra player from the Americas, suggested some changes for Vishkar’s resident Architect. They suggested reducing the current head box, removing the sonar effect alongside the Health and Ammo vamp, and a couple of other changes.

That said, the community players flooded u/HalexUwU’s feed with mostly negative comments. One user mentioned it’s a “good thing these changes didn’t happen because they are horrible.”

u/Simply_Epic suggested that most of the changes mentioned on the Reddit post are catered towards the top 1% of the players. However, the other 99% of players falling under the Silver to Diamond Elo range are used to play around these changes. Hence, making these changes will serve no justice to Symmetra. Moreover, the low Elo players will face a hard time.

A fan mentioned how the suggested Symmetra changes are solely hinted towards the top 1% of the player base (Image via Reddit)

u/BonWeech criticized the original post’s content and said that the changes advocate for a “high-tier tech.” Either the developers should focus on buffing Symmetra’s tech in Overwatch 2 or provide her with a better health pool to be useful in the frontline area. They said:

"I think you’re a teeny bit insane to say her turrets aren’t a key element to her. While I love the concept of what you said about the turret buffs, it feels like you’re advocating for a high tier tech to be buffed and not the character for their intended use. Just give her a shield at that point. If the turrets and her beam had range increases to something like you said, and her teleporter also had more range, significantly more, a lot of the issues in her kit would disappear and we can justify her low health pool. Or just give her better resistance or health or something to help her fight frontline."

One fan was surprised how despite claiming to be the top Symmetra of the North American region, most of the changes the user u/HalexUwU suggested on the original post are mostly broken. They were of the opinion that the suggested changes would break the game balance and also make Symmetra overpowered.

A fan was surprised about the suggested changes from the supposedly top Symmetra player from NA (Image via Reddit)

On the other hand, among the flood of negative comments in the forum, another Symmetra main u/Rirse agreed with Halex, liking these changes. They also proposed increasing the current distance of Symmetra’s TP as it seems way too short right now in Overwatch 2.

Furthermore, u/No_Catch_1490 appreciated the OP and suggested that some ideas could make Symmetra an overpowered character, while others were exceptional and Blizzard should consider implementing them.

An Overwatch 2 fan agreed with the suggested changes (Image via Reddit)

Should Symmtera need a buff in Overwatch 2?

Considering the current situation and pick rate of Symmetra, a buff is really needed. We have seen an overpowered version of the Indian architect in the earlier version of Overwatch 2. However, following the implementation of a patch in March 2024, the developers completely nerfed the Indian DPS.

Despite the community remaining divided by the fact that Symmetra's current state is optimal, implementing slight buffs with her teleporter and turrets alongside some hindrance with the ultimate, won't do any harm.

