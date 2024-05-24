Cassidy rework in Overwatch 2: Release window, what to expect, and more

News about the Cassidy rework in Overwatch 2 has surfaced on the internet, and players are intrigued about all the potential changes coming to this Hero. In the latest Dev QnA on Reddit, Alec Dawson and numerous other notable developers from Blizzard have hinted at some of the most anticipated changes coming to the Hero's kit.

This article will discuss the brand-new Cassidy rework in Overwatch 2 and provide players with a detailed brief on what they can expect with the upcoming changes.

Release window for the Cassidy rework in Overwatch 2

Expand Tweet

As per Alec Dawson, the Lead Hero Designer, the Cassidy rework in Overwatch 2 will arrive in Season 11. As per his statement, the Hero's kit has been under development since Season 9, and numerous aspects of his abilities are being constantly tested to hopefully improve his stature on the playing field.

Read more: How to get Azure Flame Hanzo skin in Overwatch 2

For the past few seasons, Cassidy's presence on the field has been quite wonky, and his kit, which is mostly centered around his magnetic grenade, has been a controversial topic of discussion. Most players are quite against the idea of an auto-locking CC-inducing grenade, and the developers have taken note of the criticism and are implementing positive changes based on player feedback.

What to expect from the Cassidy rework in Overwatch 2?

Comment byu/Blizz_Jodie from discussion inCompetitiveoverwatch Expand Post

As per Alec Dawson's official statement, the upcoming Cassidy rework in Overwatch 2 will primarily be focused on the Hero's Magnetic Grenade and his weak ultimate ability Deadeye. He states:

"In Season 11 we are updating Magnetic Grenade. It will behave closer to old Flashbang (no magnetic homing to the target, used in the short range) and will slow/hinder the target. We think that plays a lot better with his kit and removes some of the larger frustrations around Magnetic Grenade. More specifics on all that soon"

As per his statement, we can expect his grenade to be reworked into his original Flashbang ability in the previous generation of the game. Flashbang required mechanical skill and was a great piece of ability to catch flankers and other enemies off guard, inflicting a minor stun. Losing the homing effect on his grenade would make this a far more skill-based ability, requiring significant mechanical precision.

While the details of the changes to his Ultimate ability, Deadeye, aren't detailed yet, we do expect a massive rework for the same. Cassidy's ultimate in Overwatch 2 is arguably among the weakest in the lot.

Fans are excited as these changes will definitely bump up the Hero's pick rate and potentially make him a viable pick for competitive games, or better yet, for OWCS.

That's all there is to know about the Cassidy rework in Overwatch 2.

To learn more news and updates about Overwatch 2, click on these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback