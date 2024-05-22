How to unlock Mercy Hero Mastery victory pose in Overwatch 2

Overwatch enthusiasts worldwide can now unlock a pristine Mercy Hero Mastery victory pose in-game. The devs at Blizzard Entertainment have arranged a wide array of rewards upon completing specific challenges on the Hero Mastery: Gauntlet mode. However, Mercy's new Hero Mastery victory pose made headlines among the Support mains. Since Blizzard recently announced the discontinuation of the Hero Mastery mode after the advent of Season 11, it’s high time Mercy mains get their hands on the brand-new victory pose.

Having said that, this article will explain the means through which you can obtain the Mercy Hero Mastery victory pose in Overwatch 2 Season 10 for free.

How to obtain Mercy Hero Mastery victory pose in Overwatch 2 Season 10

Expand Tweet

Support mains can obtain the Mercy Hero Mastery victory pose in Overwatch 2 free of cost. However, it was supposed to be a lifetime reward until Blizzard developers announced the scattering of the Hero Mastery: Gauntlet mode as it didn’t quite resonate with the Overwatch community. Hence, it became an exclusive reward to claim, available till June 20, 2024, the expected end of Season 10.

Hence, if you’re planning on obtaining the Mercy Hero Mastery Victory pose in the Overwatch 2 inventory, you must complete a certain challenge listed under Hero Mastery: Gauntlet. You need to win the Gauntlet mode in Legendary difficulty without dying.

Read more: Overwatch 2 Season 11 will reportedly feature fan-favorite Pink Mercy

The rewards are:

Mercy Hero Mastery victory pose

7500 Battle Pass XP

The challenges section of Hero Mastery: Gauntlet (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Now let’s talk about the process in which you can get your hands on the victory pose:

Open Blizzard Launcher.

Navigate to Overwatch 2.

Hit the Play button.

Upon reaching the main menu, click on the Play option again.

Click on Hero Mastery.

Select Gauntlet: CO-OP. Don’t select the Practice with AI since it’ll not be counted even if you complete the challenge.

If you’re not familiar with the Hero Gauntlet mode, we highly recommend you play on Easy first.

Upon progressing through the array of courses, earn a 4-star in the Expert course to unlock the Legendary mode.

Complete the Legendary mode of Hero Mastery: Gauntlet without dying a single time.

Upon completing the aforementioned challenges, you can obtain the Mercy Hero Mastery victory pose.

Additionally, apart from earning the exclusive Mercy victory pose, you can also earn a Reinhardt Hero Mastery victory pose alongside 5000 Battle Pass XP by completing these challenges:

Win a Hero Mastery: Gauntlet mode with Tank in Exert difficulty with 5-star.

Win a Hero Mastery: Gauntlet mode with DPS in Exert difficulty with 5-star.

Win a Hero Mastery: Gauntlet mode with Support in Exert difficulty with 5-star.

If you’re interested in more news and guides related to Overwatch 2, feel free to click on the following articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback