Pink Mercy is rumored to come back in Overwatch 2 Season 11. A reliable data miner who had earlier leaked the Hashimoto Kiriko skin, mythic prisms, and the mythic shop, has taken to Reddit to inform the community of this upcoming skin. This new skin is supposedly going to be a new variation of the original Pink Mercy that will also be a part of a charity event.

This article will discuss everything we know about the rumors surrounding Pink Mercy in Overwatch 2 Season 11.

Note: This article is based on rumors. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Is Pink Mercy coming in Overwatch 2 Season 11?

Going by the name u/CF2lter, this data miner dug up some information that might point toward the scheduled release of a charity bundle called "Rose Gold" in Season 11. This new variant of the Pink Mercy skin will be given as a reward in this bundle which might sell for $19.99.

What is Pink Mercy in Overwatch 2?

Pink Mercy pin and T-shirt in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment and BCRF)

The Pink Mercy is a skin for the hero Mercy. It was also released as a pin and T-shirt after a charity collaboration between Blizzard and BCRF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation). The skin raised over 12.7 million dollars through in-game sales, T-shirt sales, and donations through charity streams.

Why is Pink Mercy sought after?

Pink Mercy in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment and BCRF)

Being a limited-time skin, Pink Mercy quickly became one of the rarest skins in the game. It became so valuable that Pink Mercy accounts were being sold for $600+. This being illegal, the seller could revert the account, effectively scamming the buyer. By making Pink Mercy available again, Blizzard could put a stop to these scammers trying to sell accounts.

The Pink Mercy Skin's first iteration was released in May 2018. If a new variant releases in Overwatch 2 season 11, it would be after six long years. This makes this skin one of the most awaited and hyped-up in the game.

