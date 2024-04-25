How to play Mercy in Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch mode

In Season 10, players are being treated to the brand new Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch game mode. This new limited-time event grants several fan-favorite heroes brand new abilities as it swaps their allegiance to their alternate factions. In the case of Mercy, she now has a villainous persona as she gains destructive offensive abilities instead of just pure support.

Like other heroes on this revamped roster, this adds a new layer of depth to familiar characters. Let's take a look at how players can use the new Mercy to her fullest in Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch.

How does Mercy work in Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch mode?

Here is an overview of all Mercy's abilities in Mirrorwatch:

Caduceus Staff: The good ol' beam staff remains intact. Its primary fire heals allies, while alt-fire boosts the target's damage.

The good ol' beam staff remains intact. Its primary fire heals allies, while alt-fire boosts the target's damage. Caduceus Blaster: Mercy's pistol also remains untouched, as it can be switched to at any time to deal damage to foes.

Mercy's pistol also remains untouched, as it can be switched to at any time to deal damage to foes. Angelic Descent: As usual, Mercy can control her descent through the sky by gliding down slowly.

As usual, Mercy can control her descent through the sky by gliding down slowly. Soul Burn: This replaces the convenient Resurrect ability of her original kit, which revives fallen allies. Instead, with Soul Burn, she can explode ally and enemy "souls" that drop after their death to deal heavy damage to foes in its vicinity.

This replaces the convenient Resurrect ability of her original kit, which revives fallen allies. Instead, with Soul Burn, she can explode ally and enemy "souls" that drop after their death to deal heavy damage to foes in its vicinity. Revenge: This replaces the iconic Valkyrie Ultimate. Mercy takes flight and can unleash powerful rocket projectiles from her staff.

As it should be obvious, most of her kit is intact in Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch. New players who dive into this fresh mode without reading up on the new abilities will likely be shocked at the revive ability not working. In Mirrorwatch, it must be used offensively to damage unsuspecting foes that step near it.

This turns Overwatch 2 into a game of Minesweeper of sorts since foes must be careful not to be anywhere near a soul while Mercy is in its line of sight. Alternatively, the player must also keep an eye out for windows of opportunity where they can use Soul Burn effectively.

When her Ultimate charges up, players can fly up to dish out heavy damage. During this, it is best to first take out squishes as well as snipers who can easily take Mercy down. This includes the DPS hero Widowmaker and the Support character Ana. Given both need to stay mobile to take down fliers, Mercy users should not have much of an issue.

There is not much else to discuss Mercy in Overwatch 2's Mirrorwatch mode that players don't already know about. Damage boosting to give allies a leg-up in combat and healing them as and when needed remains the fundamental playstyle for this Support hero. Of course, having a grasp of maneuverability is key too, as she is a sitting duck when boosting or healing allies.

Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch is live as part of Season 10 across all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

