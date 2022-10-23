How to counter Mercy in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is the newest game on the block for the hero-shooter genre released by Blizzard on October 4. The game was released as a continuation of the legacy of its prequel Overwatch, which came out in 2016 and became one of the most popular esports titles.

The game has three categories of heroes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Mercy is a support hero who is one of the original healers from Overwatch and the only hero who can bring her teammates back to life.

Mercy has a total of four abilities that make her the cardinal support in any game mode.

Overwatch 2's Mercy is a dedicated healer

Blizzard Entertainment has made a few changes to all the heroes from the prequel for it to smoothly migrate over to the new title and fit into the new 5v5 match format rather than Overwatch’s original 6v6 format.

Mercy is a dedicated healer who cannot directly deal damage to her enemies but instead aids teammates in fighting rigorously and has unlimited healing and damage boosts. Her ability to constantly provide support takes a strong mental fortitude as she herself does not inherently possess any defensive or evasion abilities.

Mercy’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Before knowing about Mercy's counters, it is important to note her abilities. She is almost the personification of an angel, who helps out in battles and guides her allies to victory. Here is a list of all her abilities with a brief description.

Caduceus Staff (Primary): Left click to heal allies and right click to amplify outgoing damage from allies.

Left click to heal allies and right click to amplify outgoing damage from allies. Caduceus Blaster (Secondary): Automatic pistol.

Automatic pistol. Guardian Angel (L-Shift): Mercy can quickly dash toward teammates and go airborne for a short duration to avoid enemy fire.

Mercy can quickly dash toward teammates and go airborne for a short duration to avoid enemy fire. Resurrect (E): Revive teammates before the timer runs out after they are killed.

Revive teammates before the timer runs out after they are killed. Angelic Descent (Spacebar): Passive ability to glide while falling from height.

Passive ability to glide while falling from height. Valkyrie (Ultimate): Mercy can fly for the entire duration of this ability and all her abilities are amplified.

Four heroes can counter Mercy in any game mode

Taking down a Mercy is not a task that requires any specific skill set but becomes difficult when the entire opposing team rallies to protect their healer. Good Mercy players can be surprisingly agile in relocating themselves behind teammates' protection.

Here is a list of heroes who can counter Mercy in any game mode.

Widowmaker

Winston

Roadhog

Sojourn

Widowmaker is an excellent counter for any Overwatch 2 hero capable of evasion via flight abilities or who can remain airborne. These flying heroes are nothing but mere targets in clear sight for a Widowmaker player. Mercy is a fragile hero who can passively heal unless she takes a headshot and has to respawn.

Winston has a unique weapon that can damage multiple enemies in a conical region in front of him but compensates with a shorter-range spread. This tank can quickly leap towards Mercy and take her down by chasing and pure health points difference.

Roadhog is a great Mercy counter as well, as he can inflict large amounts of damage at close range. He is capable of pulling fragile enemy heroes close and even one shot some of them, Mercy being one on that list.

Sojourn is also a direct counter for Mercy in Overwatch 2 as she uses an automatic weapon that can do burst damage to knock off flying heroes quite easily. She can also perform super slides and a very high jump that can be utilized to get ahead of Mercy players.

These were the best heroes that could clip the wings of Mercy in Overwatch 2 and stop her from repeatedly healing her allies and essentially immortalizing them for the rest of the game.

