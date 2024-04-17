How to get free Pride Venture name cards in Overwatch 2

The developers at Blizzard Entertainment have released several pride Venture name cards in Overwatch 2. With the release of Season 10 of Overwatch 2, players can now play the newest DPS Hero, Venture. Those playing the Hero can go underground and launch surprise attacks on their adversaries. That said, those wondering how to obtain these Pride name cards are in the right place.

This article details how to claim the Pride Venture name cards in Overwatch 2 for free.

How to acquire the Pride Venture name cards in Overwatch 2 for free

As mentioned, the developers are giving away free Pride Venture cards to all players. To claim the ‘Venture Pride,’ ‘Venture Transgender Pride,’ and ‘Venture Non-Binary Pride’ name cards, you will have to log into the game.

After doing so, you will get the name cards added to your collection, which can be found and changed from the customization tab.

How to equip the Pride Venture name cards in Overwatch 2

To equip any of the Pride Venture name cards, follow the instructions listed in the following section:

Log into Overwatch 2 with your account.

Open your Career Profile page from the main menu.

Navigate over to the Customization tab on the Career Profile page and head over to the Name Cards tab.

After opening the Name Cards tab, scroll down to the Pride name cards section, where you will see the three new Pride Venture name cards.

Click on the name card you wish to use and then click the orange Equip button at the bottom of the page to complete the process.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play first-person shooter game developed by Blizzard Entertainment. The title was released in 2022 as the sequel to its previous iteration, Overwatch.

Overwatch 2 is available on multiple platforms such as PC, Nintendo Switch, GeForce Now, Xbox consoles, and PlayStation consoles. The title is also available on Steam, allowing gamers to play the game without launching the Blizzard game launcher, Battle.net.

Season 10 of Overwatch 2 features fresh new game modes including Mirrorwatch, Clash, and a brand new Hero, Venture.

