5 Heroes to duo with Venture in Overwatch 2

Pairing up certain Heroes with Venture in Overwatch 2 can yield impressive victories. With the latter going live on servers for a playtest, the Overwatch community is diligently looking for the best characters to complement their skillset. Players worldwide can test Venture for free until March 31, 2024, or April 1, 2024, based on their region.

Hailing from Canada, Venture will be the 40th Hero to join the roster in the upcoming Overwatch 2 Season 10. They can move underground to approach enemies and deal immense damage upon resurfacing. This member of the Wayfinder Society promotes a brawl or dive style of gameplay. However, your choice will be dictated by the situation.

Apart from having numerous abilities to wreak havoc inside the arena, Venture’s passive stands out as one of the most unique abilities in-game. Unlike other flank characters, Venture's passive (Explorer’s Resolve) allows them to gain a temporary shield upon using abilities. This makes them quite self-sustainable for a small amount of time.

That said, this article will delve into some of the best Heroes to pair with Venture in Overwatch 2.

Ana, Reaper, and three more Heroes that can partner up with Venture in Overwatch 2

1) Ana

Ana is a go-to Support Hero who can duo with Venture in Overwatch 2. Whether the latter is taking close or mid-range fights, the Egyptian Bounty Hunter will always have their back. Ana can heal any Hero from quite a distance. Besides providing a decent amount of healing with her Biotic rifle, she can create a nuisance in the enemy backline by hitting them with Biotic grenades.

The anti-healing effect on those adversaries allows Venture to burrow between them and finish them off with their abilities. Additionally, if players can combine Venture’s Tectonic Shock with Ana’s Nano perfectly, it might lead to a teamkill scenario pushing them one step ahead toward victory.

2) Reaper

Reaper is one of the very few Heroes who excels in close-range combats alongside Venture in Overwatch 2. Combining the vast array of abilities possessed by both DPS can create a menace in the enemy backline. Reaper’s Hellfire Shotguns pair extremely well with Venture’s Smart excavator which can easily put an end to the enemy attacks or defenses. Both DPS can target enemy Supports and go into their backline to stop the healing source.

Additionally, both can self-sustain themselves for a certain amount of time. Hence, it won’t be an issue for them to go beyond the Support Hero’s line of sight and take fights to get a player advantage for their team. If players can perfectly time the Reaper’s ultimate, Death Blossom, with the Canadian Archeologist’s ultimate, it might break the enemy team into shambles.

3) Lifeweaver

Lifeweaver is another Hero that dovetails well with Venture in Overwatch 2. With the help of his Healing Blossom, he can adequately heal Venture from mid and close range. Moreover, Lifeweaver can place himself in a higher spot by using his petal platform to get a better view of the battlefield and provide information to the Archeologist.

Based on that insight, Venture can use their Burrow or Drill dash to dive toward an enemy. Lastly, the Thai Healer can pull the Canadian DPS towards him with his Life grip if things go south.

4) Ashe

Ashe has the right element to be the perfect DPS duo for Venture in Overwatch 2. Her semi-automatic rifle inflicts massive amounts of damage from a long distance. Ashe usually excels in long-range fight scenarios, whereas Venture becomes unstoppable in close combat. Having this DPS combo would set the right balance in the team composition.

Ashe can use her Dynamite to inflict burn damage on the enemies. Hence, when the latter is in such a vulnerable state, Venture can push right into them after using Burrow, and land their key abilities. Moreover, Ashe’s B.O.B stands out as a key ultimate in Overwatch 2. However, combining it with the Canadian’s Tectonic Shock won’t be a bad option.

5) Winston

If players seek the perfect Tank to combine with Venture in Overwatch 2, Winston would be the ideal choice. Having the ability to dive into the enemy backline, Winston and Venture can do wonders. Instead of following the usual brawl playstyle, players can blitz through any one low-health pool enemy and finish them off.

Winston’s Barrier Projector plays a pivotal role while diving into the backline. If he can place his Barrier properly, it’ll trap the enemies inside by cutting off their healing source. That said, the combined damage of Winston’s Tesla Cannon and Venture’s Smart excavator can be a nightmare for enemies.

That concludes our foray into the best Heroes to pair with Venture in Overwatch 2.

