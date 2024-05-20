Overwatch 2 community celebrates wholesome discovery about Kiriko's Fox Spirit, hailing it a "Rare Blizzard W"

In a recent Reddit post from u/zeagurat on the Overwatch 2 forum, it was unveiled that the residential protector of Kanezhaka, Kiriko’s fox spirit, uses the sound of actual foxes. These animals were rescued by SaveAFox Corporation, a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Minnesota.

The Overwatch 2 community was delighted to discover this unknown fact from u/zeagurat's Reddit post, which can be seen below.

Commenting on this post, u/Swimming-Ad-961 praised Blizzard Entertainment for incorporating real fox sounds, saying:

"Rare Blizzard W."

Finnegan is an orange fox associated with the SaveAFox corporation that has become popular online. Referencing that creature, u/Yukizboy said:

"Neat! This makes her Companion Victory Pose even cooler IMO... just need to use the skin that makes the fox orange now."

In response to this, u/qpqrkjq claimed that the Seoul Dynasty’s Home skin in Overwatch 2 makes Kiriko’s Kitsune fox golden while using the shrine caretaker’s ultimate ability.

A user replying about OWL skins (Image via Reddit)

In light of the recent controversy regarding some broken changes to characters alongside the 20% DPS passive, u/Incohesive_User highlighted how Blizzard is capable of being both "wholesome" and 'villainous'.

They feel the team is doing good things secretly while "masking themselves as villains to their fans."

Another user named u/VolkiharVanHelsing described their happiness and cherished their past moments during the day of the pandemic. They said:

A user cherishing his moment from their lockdown days (Image via Reddit)

Among these incredible comments, one user named u/goatman0079 felt confused. They adore some of the animals the corporation is associated with, but they can’t ignore their hate towards Kiriko.

A user expressing their love towards the foxes as well as hatred toward Kiriko (Image via Reddit)

Blizzard Entertainment’s sound crew went to SaveAFox for Overwatch 2

As mentioned earlier, Overwatch 2 recently discovered that the sound of Kiriko’s Kitsune fox features a Finnegan fox. The interesting part is that Blizzard Entertainment’s sound crew went to the SaveAFox habitat and recorded the foxes overnight. Additionally, they donated to the facility to show a token of appreciation for SaveAFox's incredible job.

