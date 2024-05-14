All Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 10 mid-season update.

The Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 10 mid-season update aim to make the game more balanced, notably to the tank role's passives, making them sturdier on the playing field. Maintaining balance in a chaotic game like Overwatch 2 can be a difficult task, and constant changes are needed in an ever-evolving meta. These changes, although seemingly small tweaks, can create a considerable impact on the gameplay.

In this article, we will explore all the Hero changes in the Overwatch 2 Season 10 mid-season update.

Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 10 mid-season update

Expand Tweet

The mid-season patch notes bring a handful of changes to this Hero-shooter title. Along with the Tank role's passive updates, some other Heroes from the DPS section are also getting minor tweaks to their abilities. Here are all the Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 10 mid-season update:

Tanks

Role Passive

Tanks now have a 25% damage reduction against critical headshot damage.

Knockback resistance increased from 30% to 50%.

Junker Queen

Commanding Shout (Ability):

Can now be activated while using other abilities.

Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds.

Sigma

Gravitic Flux (Ultimate):

No longer requires line of sight to the center of the effect.

Wrecking Ball

Grappling Claw (Ability):

Impact damage increased from 50 to 60.

Piledriver (Ability):

Movement lockout duration for enemies increased from 0.5 to 0.75 seconds.

Minefield (Ultimate):

Damage increased from 130 to 165.

Explosion knockback increased from 5 to 10.

Zarya

Graviton Surge (Ultimate):

Radius increased from 6 to 7 meters.

Duration increased from 3.5 to 4 seconds

DPS

Junkrat

Frag Launcher (Weapon):

Impact damage increased from 40 to 45 (Total damage increased from 120 to 125).

Echo

Duplicate (Ultimate):

Ultimate gain multiplier while transformed increased from 4 to 4.5.

Hanzo

Dragonstrike (Ultimate):

Speed increased from 12 to 15 meters per second.

Support

Brigitte

Rally (Ultimate)

Now resets Shield Bash cooldown upon activation.

New Porsche skins introduced in the mid-season update

Expand Tweet

The mid-season update in Overwatch 2 Season 10 also launched the Overwatch 2 x Porsche collaboration, where new legendary skins were introduced for D.Va and Pharah. These skins were co-designed with Porsche, and are inspired by the all-electric 2025 Porsche Macan.

For more coverage on Overwatch 2, check out the following: