Overwatch 2 x Porsche: D.Va and Pharah skins, free rewards, all challenges, and more

The Overwatch 2 x Porsche collaboration has brought in new skins for D.Va and Pharah, two high-mobility Heroes in Overwatch's roster. These skins, co-designed with automobile behemoth Porsche, flaunt a sleek and electrifying design that is inspired by the new all-electric 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo. Along with the skins, the collaboration also introduces exciting new challenges where you can win Porsche-inspired name cards and sprays.

This article explores all the new Overwatch 2 x Porsche collaborations and the challenges for this timed event.

Overwatch 2 x Porsche bring new skins for D.Va and Pharah

The Overwatch 2 x Porsche collaboration has introduced two futuristic skins for D.Va and Pharah. Both skins are legendary tier, and each one boasts an ivory-white monotone, with sleek and stylish tints to match the look of the new all-electric 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo.

These skins also have the Porsche logo etched on them, a mark of supremacy for being co-designed by the automobile brand. They are available as part of the Porsche Mega bundle which can be bought for 3,400 Overwatch Coins.

The individual skins have their own bundles as well; the Porsche D.Va bundle, listed at 2,500 Overwatch Coins, and the Porsche Pharah bundle which is available for 2,300 Overwatch Coins.

Overwatch 2 x Porsche: Challenges and free rewards

Challenges in the Overwatch 2 x Porsche event (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Overwatch 2 x Porsche event features seven time-limited challenges that offer free rewards, including three Porsche-themed items. The challenges and the rewards are:

Challenge Requirements Rewards Speeding Up Earn a triple kill/assist or higher. Name Card - Zero to Sixty 10,000 Battle Pass XP Full Throttle Contest/capture objectives for 500 seconds. Spray - Porsche Drift 10,000 Battle Pass XP Porsche Driver I Complete 10 games. Wins grant double progress. 5,000 Battle Pass XP Porsche Driver II Complete 20 games. Wins grant double progress. 10,000 Battle Pass XP Porsche Driver III Complete 30 games. Wins grant double progress. 10,000 Battle Pass XP Porsche Driver IV Complete 40 games. Wins grant double progress. 15,000 Battle Pass XP Porsche Driver V Complete 50 games. Wins grant double progress. Name Card- Porsche 20,000 Battle Pass XP

These challenges will be available for two weeks, so if you are looking to snag these Porsche-inspired items, get them before time runs out.

Overwatch 2 has been busy in 2024, with exciting collaborations including the one with Cowboy Bebop. While details of the Porsche D.Va skin were confirmed in March 2024, the Pharah skin was a surprise addition that caught many off-guard.

With collaborations as stellar as these, it is clear Blizzard Entertainment has a new goal - to empty players' wallets, and the skins make it a compelling case at that. That said, if you are a fan of Porsche, these skins are a worthy addition to your collection.

