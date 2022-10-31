Gotham Knights Guide: Best end-game build for Batgirl

Gotham Knights is the latest superhero game from developer WB Games Montreal that tells a new story in the DC universe. Batman is dead at the start of the game, and the task of protecting Gotham City falls on his four former proteges – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin.

All four heroes in Gotham Knights function differently, and you will need to level them up accordingly as the game progresses. Gear can be unlocked by crafting, and skills are purchased using ability points gained from leveling up the characters, each of which comes with its own playing style and strengths.

In this guide for Gotham Knights, we detail some tips for creating your very own end-game build for Batgirl in the game. Since the loot drop system is quite random, there won't be many specific items to single out. However, since this is going to be a level 40 build, you’ll want to have as much legendary gear as possible.

Level 40 build for Batgirl in Gotham Knights

While the base game cap for Gotham Knights is level 30, you can gain an additional 10 levels when you play New Game +, which is where you can get a ton of Legendary gear. You’ll be on the lookout for suits, melee and ranged weapon drops, and blueprints, along with mods that you can equip on each of these.

Batgirl’s moveset is designed to deal a ton of damage, as seen by her beatdown ability. Thus, capitalizing on this strength of hers is an ideal way to get a great end-game build going for her in New Game +. Any gear that ups her power, critical chances, and critical damage is excellent for this.

Suit, melee and range:

A great pick for Batgirl’s end-game suit, melee, and range in Gotham Knights includes the following:

Suit - Cryogenic Suit

Melee - Vital Point Tonfas

Ranged - Linked Batarangs

The gear (Image via Youtube - EndyGamer)

If you do not have these exact sets of gear, you can always equip the best Legendary gear that deals the most damage and increases your critical chances.

Again, for mods, focus on the same attributes, but you don't need to go for the legendary stuff this time, as even Epic and Heroic drops can provide solid boosts. These will easily increase your power to 9k and above.

Abilities and skills:

When it comes to Momentum abilities for Batgirl, you’ll want to use Beatdown as often as you can to deal massive damage to this build. However, as it is a level 40 build, you will have to unlock all the abilities before using any move that deals direct damage, hitting like a freight train.

Skill trees (Image via Youtube - EndyGamer)

In terms of skills, Second Wind, Vigilante Resolve, Unflinching Heavy Strike, and Heavyweight are vital. Aside from these, it is advised to max out all your skill trees and spare no ability points, as you’ll be facing some pretty formidable enemies on NG+.

This wraps up the guide to one of the best end-game builds for Batgirl in Gotham Knights. Of course, there’s no one best build for a character. Keep an eye out for more information on Gotham Knights.

