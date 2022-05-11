Gotham Knights will not be releasing on PS4 or Xbox One

Gotham Knights is a hotly anticipated action RPG that lets players take the role of the heroes carrying Batman's legacy. DC Comics fans are thrilled to jump back into Gotham City, but those without a next-gen console won't be making the trip.

First revealed in 2020, this upcoming Warner Bros. Interactive title was set to drop on the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. As part of a larger announcement this morning, Warner Bros. revealed that the last-gen versions have been canceled.

Gotham Knights new announcements

This long-delayed game has finally dropped some more gameplay footage, and fans are divided. Making things vastly worse, the announcement included confirmation that the last-gen versions are being abandoned.

Little reason has been given to justify the reduction of playable platforms. The only statement made proclaimed that canceling the PS4 and Xbox One versions would "provide players with the best possible gameplay experience."

The game will be released on October 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam or Epic Games Store. This reduction in options seems to be a substantial topic of conversation among fans and hopeful players.

Fan response to Gotham Knights announcement

While some would disagree, most fans seem disappointed to see this game restricted to those who can afford or find next-gen consoles. This fan outcry is blunted, however, by the larger backlash surrounding the overall look of Gotham Knights.

Fans are divided on the presentation and animations on display in the 13-minute gameplay demo. While some seem hopeful, others are comparing it unfavorably to other superhero games or accusing it of looking like a PS3 game.

There is a reasonable argument for canceling the development of last-gen versions of modern games like Gotham Knights. Warner Bros. in particular has had a rough history with the concept and may have learned from some past mistakes.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor was famously released on the PS3 months after its release on the PS4, to immense public backlash. The game was a glitchy mess, and whether that resulted from the last-gen console or a failure in porting it, it hurt the game's image.

Though they've been tight-lipped about their reasons, Warner Bros. is catching heat from a variety of sources for their current decisions. Given the public portfolio of Gotham Knights, the game will likely still sell, but this is a difficult time for the game's fanbase.

