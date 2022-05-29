GoWiBo in Clash of Clans: Best Town Hall 10 ground-attack strategy

Clash of Clans is a popular mobile game in which users engage in multiplayer and clan war battles while employing a variety of assault methods and army compositions. To battle in the game, players must assemble an army using Dark Elixir, Elixir, and super soldiers.

Players can either construct their own attacking plans or use one devised by professional players. GoWiPe, BoWiBa, Mass Hogs, DragLoon, and GoWiBo are some of the most common offensive techniques in the game.

This article will cover GoWiBo, one of the most powerful ground attacking strategies in Clash of Clans, and also offer a step-by-step guide on how to employ it in clan wars and multiplayer fights.

Learn about the GoWiBo attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Clan War Attacks @ClanWarAttacks Clash of Clans TH11 GoWiBo 3 Star Clan Wars Attack using golems, witches, bowlers youtu.be/npPa1gGMc-4?a Clash of Clans TH11 GoWiBo 3 Star Clan Wars Attack using golems, witches, bowlers youtu.be/npPa1gGMc-4?a

GoWiBo is a ground attacking strategy, which is highly effective in clan war battles since it can easily take down open bases. The GoWiBo attack strategy uses Golems, Witches, and Bowlers. Town Hall 10 or higher players should use this strategy to win multiplayer, clan war, and challenge battles.

Players can use different variations of the GoWiBo method according to the Town Hall level and base requirements. A few variations include adding Wizards, Wall Breakers, and Pekka to the army composition.

Though the attacking technique requires a lot of Dark Elixir, players can use it on bases that offer good loot and more resources.

GoWiBo relies on the best possible use of Witch Skeletons to distract and attack defenses. With GoWiBo, golems are deployed as a tank to eat the majority of the damage dealt by enemy defenses, particularly Inferno Towers and X-bows. Moreover, Bowlers serve as support troops who use the chain damage assault ability to help destroy the base's core.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Witch Slap! Use Witches and Earthquake Spells at a discount during this event, and win 2x Hero Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge (adds up to +5 levels to your Heroes for one hour)! Witch Slap! Use Witches and Earthquake Spells at a discount during this event, and win 2x Hero Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge (adds up to +5 levels to your Heroes for one hour)! 💪 https://t.co/qtNlKQGAJ1

The army composition of the GoWiBo attacking strategy for Town Hall 10 is as follows:

3 Golems

9 Witches

4 Bowlers

8 Wall Breakers

2 Archers

4 Earthquake Spells

1 Freezing Spell

2 Rage Spells

1 Healing Spell

Barbarian King

Archer Queen

Log Launcher and Bowlers (Clan Castle)

How to use the GoWiBo attacking strategy in Clash of Clans

GoWiBo is a highly effective technique that can be used on multiple bases in Clash of Clans. Players should use the following step-by-step guide to properly use the strategy in clan war and multiplayer battles:

Deploy a Witch on each attacking side's corner to ensure that end structures are destroyed, and troops do not circle the base. Golems can be used as tank troops, while Witches and Bowlers can be used as support troops. To establish an offensive opening in the base, drop Earthquake Spells and Wall Breakers. Use Rage Spell at the start of the battle to ensure that Witch Skeletons attack the defenses and all troops reach the base's core. With a Freezing Spell on the Inferno Tower, use other spells according to attack needs. Outside buildings can be taken down with Archers, but players can also use Minions for the same reason.

GoWiBo is an excellent assault method for winning clan war battles, particularly on open bases that take longer to destroy.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh