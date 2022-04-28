Mass Hogs: Fastest ground Town Hall 10 attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Hog Riders are one of the most popular Dark Elixir troops in Clash of Clans because they attack defensive buildings directly and are so fast that opponent's defenses have a hard time dealing with them. Town Hall 10 unlocks the Inferno Tower, which can deal enough damage when set to single-target.

Inferno Towers and other single-target defensive constructions are well-matched by Hog Riders. As a result, Town Hall 10 players should employ the Mass Hog Riders offensive tactic in order to easily obtain three stars and maximize their resources. In this post, we'll look at one of Clash of Clans' fastest attack methods, "Mass Hogs," and its army composition.

Mass Hogs Attack Strategy in Clash of Clans

Clash Champs @ClashChamps

clashchamps.com/2020/02/22/th-…

youtu.be/ZtZdQ-U0MDA



@sargtraingaming #clashon TH 8 Mass Hogs 3 Star Every Base! Best Town Hall 8 Attack Strategy in Clash of Clans by Clash Attacks with Jo@sargtraingaming #clashofclans TH 8 Mass Hogs 3 Star Every Base! Best Town Hall 8 Attack Strategy in Clash of Clans by Clash Attacks with Joclashchamps.com/2020/02/22/th-…youtu.be/ZtZdQ-U0MDA@sargtraingaming #clashofclans #clashon https://t.co/TB1SQqDZWk

Mass Hogs is a high-Elixir offensive technique that may be deployed in multiplayer and clan war fights and is best suited for Town Hall 10 or higher players. This attack plan should be used on a single-target basis with Inferno Towers.

Due to the high cost of Dark Elixir, this is a highly successful offensive plan that players should use in clan fights. According to the base criteria, players can vary the army composition and attack plan, such as employing Wizards and Archers alongside Hogs or Mass Hogs with the Queen Walk approach.

This attacking tactic relies on utilizing a huge number of Hog Riders to make it tough for the enemy's defenses to counter them, as the name implies. Before attacking, players should aim to clear the enemy's clan castle troops, as they can deal damage to Hog Riders.

The following is the army composition for the Town Hall 10 Mass Hogs attack strategy:

37 Hog Riders

39 Archers

8 Wall Breakers

5 Healing spells

1 Freeze spells

Hog Riders (Clan castle)

How to use Mass Hogs attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Since this is one of the most expensive Dark Elixir assault techniques in the game, it's best used in clan wars. It is critical to practice this approach in multiplayer fights before using it in wars. So, here's how to use the Mass Hogs attack method step by step:

Using heroes and archers, as well as Poison Spell, clear the opponent's clan castle forces.

Hog Riders should be sent in groups of ten from three corners, along with healing spells.

After a few minutes, use the remaining Hog Riders and clan castle Hog Riders from the fourth corner. Spells should be used in accordance with the attack criteria.

To clear outer buildings and structures, use Archers.

Mass Hogs is one of the best attacking strategies for Town Hall 10 players in Clash of Clans. Players should use it when saving Elixir for troop upgrades or during clan war battles.

Edited by R. Elahi