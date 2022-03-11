 Gran Turismo 7's update 1.06 arrives, bringing bug fixes to the game

After the most recent maintenance, a new update has hit Gran Turismo 7, the 1.06 update. It comes with a mountain of changes, and many bugs that players were frustrated with were corrected in 1.06.

Unfortunately, there is nothing in the official patch notes about one of the biggest problems in the game right now, which is the cost of many higher-end cars in Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo 7’s 1.06 update brings a wide variety of changes

The update size is 916MB for PlayStation 5, and while it doesn’t bring any new content to the game, it does fix some of the problems the game has had since the Day One patch (1.05). The main issue addressed in this update is the Menu Books.

Many players reported that some of the Menu Book quests could not be completed correctly, which would stop players from progressing. There was another bug where the Menu Book #20, 'Show Your Custom Wing' would crash the game when the players would select 'License Plate.'

The patch notes state that these were rare, but since they were addressed so quickly, they may not have been very rare. Another fix that was added was for one of the trophies, Rain Royalty. This trophy was supposed to be triggered after the completion of all of the wet-weather license missions. However, it wasn’t always triggering correctly.

According to the notes, the players who want to meet the requirements need to get a Bronze time or better in each of these, but others have said drivers only need to get one Bronze to trigger it.

One of the glitches that was beneficial to players was also fixed. This glitch enabled Overtake boost on the Super Formula Car, for the S-7 test. It made meeting the time requirement much easier, but it has been fixed. Its leaderboard was also wiped, but progress is retained for individual players.

A new feature has been added to the game, which is a wind speed/direction indicator, on the main race screen. This will help players get ready for the changing weather as they race, which will come in handy.

Players will also find several bug fixes and updates, with the full details, here.

Edited by Mayank Shete