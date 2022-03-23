Grefg confirms that Brunenger is the reason for his 3-day ban

After receiving a three-day ban on Twitch, Grefg took to his six million followers on Twitter to make sure they knew exactly why he was banned. One of the biggest streamers on Twitch, he brought Brunenger, a member of Team Heretics on his stream.

The purpose behind the stream was to criticize Twitch's ban policy and talk about one of his content creators' bans from the Amazon-owned platform. He knew he was taking a risk, and he did end up getting a temporary ban.

Team Heretics owner Grefg catches 3-day ban on Twitch

Grefg, owner of Team Heretics, brought one of his content creators to his stream, knowing full-well that it could lead to a ban. The purpose was to talk about Brunenger’s ban, which was back in May 2021, with no unban date revealed. He said:

Grefg =) @TheGrefg



Os comunico que he sido baneado de Twitch durante 3 DÍAS por el directo que hice con Brunenger explicando su caso y haciendo crítica a la política de baneos de Twitch.



Sabía que me arriesgaba haciendo algo así y este es el castigo. El viernes estaré de vuelta.



💙 https://t.co/cV4c5tuX4h

Translated to English, the above tweet reads:

"Greetings, people. Here to tell you I've been banned from Twitch for 3 DAYS following the stream I made with Bruneger explaining his case and critiquing Twitch's banning policies. I knew I put myself at risk doing something like this and this is the punishment. I'll be back on Friday."

In the stream, which has now been uploaded to YouTube, he admits that Brunenger does a lot of risky content, but it is wrong of Twitch to not give him a return date to Twitch. Brunenger did not understand why some people get brief bans while he received such a lengthy ban from Twitch.

While at first, it wasn’t clear as to why Grefg was banned, the streamer eventually came out and told the world that he knew what he was doing and that he would be back soon.

Twitter reacts to the streamer explaining why he received a ban

All of the comments below were discussed after using Twitter’s auto-translate feature. While there was a wide variety of reactions to the streamer’s announcement, one user suggested perhaps he could start streaming on YouTube or TikTok since Twitch isn’t the only game in town.

However, others pointed out that Grefg has an exclusive contract with Twitch at the moment, so that’s not possible.

Ulises Pérez @UlisesP69157698 @TheGrefg Aprovechan que son la única plataforma exclusiva de streaming, pero porque no hace en Youtube estos días? O TikTok 😂😂😂

PapitoWason @PapitoWason @UlisesP69157698 @TheGrefg No puede, por contrato mientras esté baneado no puede subir contenido a otra plataforma o aparecer en stream de otra persona.

Some Twitter users were baffled that Twitch would ban such a huge figure. After all, Grefg has the highest peak viewers on the platform as of this writing. They argued that the talk the streamer had about Twitch was one that desperately needed to be had.

A reply to this user made it clear that Twitch takes having banned users on their platform very seriously. It doesn’t matter who they are; banned users are not allowed to reappear. This happened to Hikaru recently, who had Dr DisRespect on his channel.

Len1321 @Len13241 @TheGrefg Lo que me sorprende es que te hayan baneado a ti, una de las personas más relevantes de todo twicht, que tuviste el número de espectadores más alto de la historia de Twitch. Es que estabas hablando algo que se tenía que hablar y a Twitch no le gusto pam baneado.

Felix Is a Normal Person @FelixTontoPlays @Len13241 @TheGrefg Esque twitch con las reglas es realmente serio, esta estrictamente prohibido invitar a un streamer baneado (en este caso brunenger) y hacer un directo con el, es como ai rubius invitara a algun streamer baneado, sea actualmente el top 1 en subs de igual manera lo banearian xd

Some simply said that three days was no big deal, but they also felt Grefg should take time to reflect on what he does and says on Twitch. Another Twitter commenter talked about a lack of freedom of expression.

Beat @beatlemaniaca @TheGrefg Son 3 dias nada mas, úsalos para reflexionar un poco con las boludeces que decís y que haces. Salu2

🦇 @DobbyLibre_ @TheGrefg la libertad de expresión se la pasan por el forro...y no hacéis nada para que cambie.

At the end of the day, though, Twitch is a company, and as such, they want their policies to be upheld. This means that if a streamer had a banned user on their stream, a punishment would have to be handed down.

Axel 🇨🇷 || 💼🌴 @AxelMesen7 @DobbyLibre_ @TheGrefg Twitch es una empresa y como tal tiene sus políticas, es una mamada pues sí pero está en sus políticas XD

Another viewer asked whether it is true that Twitch has a “three strikes and you’re out” policy. It seemed to them like others got away with far worse on the platform.

Emenaroc @Tetraiites



@TheGrefg ¿Es cierto que a partir de 3 strikes te banean para siempre? Tengo mucho miedo a eso por qué hay streamers que dicen barbaridades y no les banean y luego veo baneos por cosas mucho menores

A Twitter user wasn’t shocked at all that this ban came through.

One user felt that while Twitch is the biggest platform, seeing things like this happen made them want to take their following elsewhere.

EME @thisis_EME



@TheGrefg Actualmente porque no hay otra plataforma que se le acerque a Twitch, pero viendo esto...es para irse a otra plataforma.Con la que estamos viviendo con lo de silenciar a gente, medios, etc. NO necesitamos una plataforma que se comporte igual con quienes tienen algo que decir.

Unfortunately, the Twitch streamer definitely broke the rules and has to serve out his ban. Fortunately for his fans, it’s only a three-day ban, and they will no doubt be waiting with anticipation for the Friday stream when the streamer returns to the Twitch.

