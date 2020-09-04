Groot Awakening Challenge guide: How to get the Rocket emote in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 has seen a host of Marvel Superheroes arrive on the island. This includes popular characters such as Iron Man, Thor and Wolverine, apart from a host of other X-Men characters. Furthermore, characters such as Venom, Black Panther, and Ant-Man are also expected to be added, with the latter two already having their own POIs on the map.

Regardless, somewhere in the background is Groot, the fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy character who has been given his own Mythic Ability in the form of Groot’s Bramble Shield. Of course, most of these characters, barring Wolverine, are only accessible to players who have bought the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass.

Groot is one of them, and even after unlocking the character there is the ‘Battle Brother' emote which requires the completion of the ‘Groot Awakening’ challenges to unlock. In this article, we'll tell you everything you need to know in order to get Fortnite's new Rocket emote.

Image Credits: Dot Esports

How to get the Rocket emote in Fortnite?

The Rocket emote, known in-game as the ‘Battle Brother’ emote, requires the completion of 2 Groot Awakening challenges. For the uninitiated, Rocket the Raccoon, who hates being called a raccoon, is Groot’s mercurial friend from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The two characters are inseparable, and are two of the most loved characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Image Credits: Epic Games

As already mentioned, there are two challenges that you need to complete. The first one requires Fortnite players to plant a seed on the Heart-shaped island which can be found towards the west of the map. Of course, first, you need to reach level 46 of the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass, which will unlock the Groot skin. After that, you need to head towards the island which falls inside Coordinate A4 (as seen above). Once there, plant the seed by pressing on the interact button which gets prompted when you get to the ‘dirt circle’ in the center of the tiny island.

Image Credits: Epic Games

The second challenge requires Fortnite players to go to the ‘Friendship Monument’, which is found west of Sweaty Sands. The monument itself includes two structures (Hay-Man and Pipe-Man) engaged in an elaborate high-five pose. All you need to do is to go near the structure and perform the ‘Battle Brother’ emote. You will notice that it is the only emote you can perform for the time being.

Once you do that, the emote will be unlocked and Rocket will appear on the back of Groot’s plant-like structure. Thankfully, these are the only two challenges that you need to complete in order to unlock the Rocket emote. While both of them are straightforward enough, you can watch the video below for further help.