GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming open-world game, and it's not GTA 6

When GTA 5 first went live, fans of the franchise from around the world went on a spending frenzy, causing the game to create a sales record that has remained untouched for a while now. However, there's a game that has the potential to break the record, and that game isn't GTA 6. Since the contender to GTA 6's throne is in development at this point, there isn't much information available about it.

For a game to be able to shatter such a record, it will have to have two main elements:

a) a humongous fan following.

b) showcases where the game actually shows promising gameplay mechanics.

Starfield has the potential to break the $7,700,000,000 earnings record set by GTA 5

Although Starfield and GTA 5 belong to two entirely different genres, there are a few similarities. For example, both the games boast of a huge open world, and there has been a lot of hype behind both these titles.

Starfield has apparently been in development for around eight years now. This is Bethesda's next major release before The Elder Scrolls 6, and it will be a single-player experience that features around 1000 planets for players to explore. Only a few of these will be inhabited, while the rest will be empty. Furthermore, the game will also feature mod support, so modders will have fun adding features to each planet.

Furthermore, Bethesda will be releasing DLCs for the title as well, and are planning on supporting the game for a few years after its release. However, from whatever has been revealed so far, Starfield does have the potential to turn into the next Skyrim and then some more.

GTA 5, although not as vast as Starfield, showed the exact same potential and has been what someone would term a "modder's paradise" since launch. In a nutshell, both these games follow a very similar formula, so there's no reason why Starfield can't break the earnings record set by Rockstar's famous open-world adventure.

However, the only difference between Starfield and GTA 5 is that the latter has an online mode where players can do whatever they want. There are modded servers available as well, presenting a plethora of activities for those who wish to participate.

As of now, Bethesda's upcoming planetary explorer is set to be a single-player-only title. It's unclear if the developers will add an online mode to it later on, like Rockstar did with GTA Online, but that's something that only time will tell. Starfield is set to go live on all major platforms on September 6, 2023

