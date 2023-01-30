Guide to play Nami in League of Legends Season 13

Nami is one of those supports who is extremely popular in the current meta of League of Legends. She is often considered as a priority partner to Lucian, and in some cases, Draven as well.

Hence, a brief guide to play Nami has been discussed in detail in this article. It is important to remember that she is a very simple champion to understand, but her skill ceiling is very high.

Therefore, players will need some time to get used to her kit. However, once they do, Nami is one of those lane-winning supports who can single-handedly carry even the worst of ADCs.

Runes, item details, and gameplay guide to support Nami in League of Legends Season 13

Nami can perform a variety of functions in League of Legends. She can lock enemies in place, disrupt any form of engagement, and empower and heal allies while also damaging enemies.

There are very few supports who can do all of these together, which is the reason behind Nami being so popular. In fact, the Lucian-Nami combo synergizes so well that almost every high-elo or professional player loves to play it if the option becomes available.

In fact, Lucian does not get as much priority as Nami at times since the latter can also work with Draven. Regardless, she is very strong, though not invincible in any given scenario.

Deiter ☢️🐺 @ElegantCabbage



At least it isn't heimer support I love the fish. But man, watching Lucian Nami every game is so boringAt least it isn't heimer support #LEC I love the fish. But man, watching Lucian Nami every game is so boringAt least it isn't heimer support #LEC

She does struggle a lot against long-range supports like Heimerdinger. In fact, if engage supports like Nautilus or Rell manage to dive onto her, then Nami can die very quickly.

Therefore, positioning becomes a key aspect in playing Nami in League of Legends. In any case, it is now time to focus on the rune path for the unit.

Nami rune path

Nami Rune Path (Image via Riot Games)

Primary Rune (Sorcery): Summon Aery, Manaflow Band, Transcendence, Scorch

Secondary Rune (Resolve): Bone Plating, Revitalize

This rune path for Nami is all about enhancing her poke damage. The Summon Aery deals it to champions whenever the champion hits someone. The manaflow band increases her mana while the Transcendence provides ability haste.

Scorch deals burn damage to enemies whenever Nami hits a champion.

Item build

The item build for Nami in League of Legends is as follows:

Imperial Mandate

Staff of Flowing Water

Ardent Censer

Ionian Boots of Luciduty

Chemtech Putrifier

This composition provides an all-round benefit to Nami as well as the rest of the team. Imperial Mandate can slow down an enemy champion and also weaken them so they take extra damage. Therefore, this should always be the first item for Nami, regardless of the situation.

Players can follow this up with Staff of Flowing Water or Ardent Censer depending upon what they feel like and then build a Chemtech Purifier if the need arises.

Gameplay tips for Nami in League of Legends

Nami is a very simple champion to play. However, landing her Q ability is probably the trickest part of her kit. This ability can be a difference-maker during skirmishes within the laning phase. Hence, players should learn to use it as accurately as possible.

The rest of the abilities are very simple to use and can be learnt in only a few days time. Ideally, players would want to max out W and E and then her Q ability. The R power needs to be leveled up whenever possible.

Poll : 0 votes