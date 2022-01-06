Gun Game might be coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard

Fresh speculation has now started within the Call of Duty: Vanguard community on the basis of a discovery that has been made in the game. Based on a tweet by credible leaker ModernWarzone, it seems the game will soon get the Gun Game mode that rose to fame from other successful Call of Duty titles.

It bodes for great news for all the Call of Duty: Vanguard fans, as despite the great release of the game, some players have felt the need for something new. Given that the maximum emphasis of the game is upon the multiplayer scene, fresh modes are always a necessity.

The beauty of Call of Duty: Vanguard is the way the multiplayer of the game plays. Not only does it have engaging action, but the game has different modes which helps to avoid the game from becoming stale for all its players.

Call of Duty: Vanguard may be getting the Gun Game mode soon

Call of Duty: Vanguard, like many other games, has a section called the combat records. This section within the game contains all the statistics of the player related to their overall experience of the game. There are several sub-sections that help a Call of Duty: Vanguard player with the exact stats they need.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Gun Game has been spotted in the #Vanguard Combat Records, which may indicate that it will be added to the latest Call of Duty title soon! Gun Game has been spotted in the #Vanguard Combat Records, which may indicate that it will be added to the latest Call of Duty title soon! 👀 https://t.co/cl5CxCalyH

When one goes to the 'Game Modes' sub section, they can find Gun Game present. It shows no kills since the mode is not yet live on Call of Duty: Vanguard. But based on the fact that it's coded in the game and the overall history of the series, it's one of the lesser surprises.

What is the Gun Game mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Although the mode is yet to arrive in Call of Duty: Vanguard, fans of the series will have no shortage of knowledge about the mode. It's a free-for-all mode in which all the players start with the same gun and loadout.

The guns change when players get kills and the first player to get kills with all the weapons wins the game. The starting weapon and the weapons players receive on kills are totally random.

Also Read Article Continues below

While fans are now waiting for the game mode to arrive in the Call of Duty: Vanguard, it remains to be seen if Sledgehammer Games will make any changes to further enhance the experience for players.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan