Hacked, exploited and 'exposed': The curious case of Corpse Husband's face reveal

The Corpse Husband face reveal controversy shook the internet. The reaction that people had to the streamer's alleged face reveal was horrifying and somewhat creepy.
Although the reaction was called out by many Corpse Husband fans, they fear that they have lost any hope they had of ever getting a face reveal from their favorite streamer. However, they also feared for the mental health of the streamer due to the online harassment.
The Corpse Husband face reveal controversy
Corpse Husband is one of the biggest faceless streamers in the community as of now. Naturally, parts of his vast fanbase are curious about what their favorite streamer looks like. Corpse himself has mentioned several times that while he believes a face reveal is inevitable at some point, he is not comfortable doing so yet. However, several images have surfaced over the years claiming to be Corpse's face reveal.
The most recent image took the streaming community by storm, with people bullying the streamer with negative comments about his appearance. However, his fans quickly came to his assistance, suggesting that it was a massive breach of privacy that people went on to leak his face despite being aware that the streamer was not comfortable with it. Furthermore, there was no actual proof that the person in the picture was Corpse Husband himself, so that they could have been passing mean comments about an innocent stranger.
People also went on to call out the double standards that were being shown in this controversy. Corpse Husband never said that he was extremely good-looking, but people went on to humiliate him for not matching up to the expectations they had set for him.
However, the creepiest part of the entire controversy was when someone allegedly mapped out details from whatever Corpse decided to show on social media and leaked his address, name, and other personal information. Naturally, this did not sit well with the community, who quickly labeled the leaker a creep.
The complete invasion of privacy portrayed during this entire controversy was horrific. What was even more unfortunate was that the internet's reaction to the Corpse Husband face reveal controversy ensured that other faceless streamers would always choose to remain faceless due to the fear that they might see a similar response from their "fans."