Hacked, exploited and 'exposed': The curious case of Corpse Husband's face reveal

The Corpse Husband face reveal controversy shook the internet. The reaction that people had to the streamer's alleged face reveal was horrifying and somewhat creepy.

Although the reaction was called out by many Corpse Husband fans, they fear that they have lost any hope they had of ever getting a face reveal from their favorite streamer. However, they also feared for the mental health of the streamer due to the online harassment.

The Corpse Husband face reveal controversy

Corpse Husband is one of the biggest faceless streamers in the community as of now. Naturally, parts of his vast fanbase are curious about what their favorite streamer looks like. Corpse himself has mentioned several times that while he believes a face reveal is inevitable at some point, he is not comfortable doing so yet. However, several images have surfaced over the years claiming to be Corpse's face reveal.

Who Am I @KongIsGone I feel bad for @Corpse_Husband , he’s stuck in a state where he has to constantly be aware of any ‘leaks’ of face reveals and has to constantly make sure he doesn’t be leaked and have his privacy breached. I feel bad for @Corpse_Husband , he’s stuck in a state where he has to constantly be aware of any ‘leaks’ of face reveals and has to constantly make sure he doesn’t be leaked and have his privacy breached.

The most recent image took the streaming community by storm, with people bullying the streamer with negative comments about his appearance. However, his fans quickly came to his assistance, suggesting that it was a massive breach of privacy that people went on to leak his face despite being aware that the streamer was not comfortable with it. Furthermore, there was no actual proof that the person in the picture was Corpse Husband himself, so that they could have been passing mean comments about an innocent stranger.

izzy @Melodyworlds541 Everyone mad about the apparent leak of a @Corpse_Husband face reveal when he stated before he doesn't do face reveals and your making fun of an innocenct person online. Second of all if it is @Corpse_Husband who cares? let the man be. Hes human like everyone else. Everyone mad about the apparent leak of a @Corpse_Husband face reveal when he stated before he doesn't do face reveals and your making fun of an innocenct person online. Second of all if it is @Corpse_Husband who cares? let the man be. Hes human like everyone else.

Stormy @Deafgirl_gaming Just gonna say this. Regardless of if the face leak is really @Corpse_Husband or not.. those of you insulting someone based on looks is fucked up. Wait until y'all realize what age, illness, and stress do to y'all's looks. Just gonna say this. Regardless of if the face leak is really @Corpse_Husband or not.. those of you insulting someone based on looks is fucked up. Wait until y'all realize what age, illness, and stress do to y'all's looks.

MADS🌸❤️ @madicheer18 THE FACT THAT THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO ARE CHOOSING TO EVEN TRY AND LEAK @Corpse_Husband 'S FACE IS DISGUSTING AND SICKENING!! IT DOESNT MATTER WHAT HE LOOKS LIKE AT ALL HE IS A GREAT MUSICIAN AND STREAMER LET HIM BE. THE FACT THAT THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO ARE CHOOSING TO EVEN TRY AND LEAK @Corpse_Husband 'S FACE IS DISGUSTING AND SICKENING!! IT DOESNT MATTER WHAT HE LOOKS LIKE AT ALL HE IS A GREAT MUSICIAN AND STREAMER LET HIM BE.

Exho Judgeson @Exho_Judgson I have been a faceless content creator before and honestly it was f%cking exhausting. I can only imagine the pressure @Corpse_Husband his under 24/7. Now with this "face leak". It doesn't f%cking matter what he looks like. He has an amazing personality. That's what counts. I have been a faceless content creator before and honestly it was f%cking exhausting. I can only imagine the pressure @Corpse_Husband his under 24/7. Now with this "face leak". It doesn't f%cking matter what he looks like. He has an amazing personality. That's what counts.

🕳 @alisquis y’all are actually so obsessed with content creator (specifically ones who are friends with dream) first yall “leak” dreams face which was fake but now y’all doing it to corpse husband 💀 that’s such fan behavior. u guys are so obsessed please y’all are actually so obsessed with content creator (specifically ones who are friends with dream) first yall “leak” dreams face which was fake but now y’all doing it to corpse husband 💀 that’s such fan behavior. u guys are so obsessed please

People also went on to call out the double standards that were being shown in this controversy. Corpse Husband never said that he was extremely good-looking, but people went on to humiliate him for not matching up to the expectations they had set for him.

TheRandomAsian @TheRandomA_YT This alleged corpse husband's face reveal just showed how fvcked up our world is.



You guys think Corpse is this mega-hot guy, then y'all start bullying him when he didn't meet your standards.



Wtf are these tweets... No wonder why he's scared to show his face. This alleged corpse husband's face reveal just showed how fvcked up our world is.You guys think Corpse is this mega-hot guy, then y'all start bullying him when he didn't meet your standards.Wtf are these tweets... No wonder why he's scared to show his face. https://t.co/ZIaUvcCLuU

However, the creepiest part of the entire controversy was when someone allegedly mapped out details from whatever Corpse decided to show on social media and leaked his address, name, and other personal information. Naturally, this did not sit well with the community, who quickly labeled the leaker a creep.

The complete invasion of privacy portrayed during this entire controversy was horrific. What was even more unfortunate was that the internet's reaction to the Corpse Husband face reveal controversy ensured that other faceless streamers would always choose to remain faceless due to the fear that they might see a similar response from their "fans."

Edited by Yasho Amonkar