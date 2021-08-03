Hades coming to Game Pass: Is Xbox the platform of choice for current-gen indie devs?

Hades is coming to Xbox Game Pass on August 13. The Greek Mythology-based roguelike from Supergiant Games is undoubtedly one of the finest games of 2020. The arrival of Hades to Xbox Game Pass is surely good news for the subscribers of the service.

Hades is a perfect example of what a high-quality indie game developer studio can produce. Hades shines in all aspects as a game - from gameplay to graphics and art style, from soundtracks to voice acting. Supergiant blended the narrative progression really masterfully with the roguelike game design, which was, prior to Hades, simply unheard of.

Hades has taken Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards. https://t.co/3p8qgrk0Mm pic.twitter.com/XH8N1s864g — IGN (@IGN) July 22, 2021

Hades coming to Xbox Game Pass: The relationship between Microsoft and indie devs

As it stands presently, indie developers are finding Microsoft much more advantageous to work with, when compared to Sony’s PlayStation.

This was corroborated by Igor Gritsay, the studio co-founder of Sad Cat Studios, the team behind the anticipated cinematic platformer REPLACED. In an interview with Twinfinite, Igor explained:

“The biggest part of the partnership for us is that Microsoft actually cares about the indie market. Otherwise, well, there would be much fewer games on all platforms. They really give a chance to small studios to actually produce something and provide marketing awareness to people. I would say that for indie studios, I can’t even think of a con (with partnering with Microsoft) because they provide funding and marketing reach.”

Igor also commented on Xbox Game Pass as a great way to gain exposure for indie games. While there is a concern that putting a game on Xbox Game Pass diminishes the sales of individual copies, the exposure more often than not outweighs that loss.

He stated:

“However, with Game Pass you just press a button and install. Of course, sometimes the possible con of this is that, you know, people might be too overflowing with games and so each game gets less attention. Still, equally, it is a chance for those games to shine. In other situations they might otherwise be drowned by thousands of other games. Game Pass allows us and many other developers to actually deliver our project to people. Also, from what I heard, Game Pass also boosts sales, but we’ll see about that! To summarize, it’s a win, win situation for us.”

Other Games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is getting a fresh bunch of games alongside Hades.

Coming soon to Game Pass



August 5

- Curse of the Dead Gods

- Dodgeball Academia

- Katamari Damacy Reroll

- Lumines Remastered

- Skate

- Skate 3

- Starmancer



August 12

- Art of Rally



August 13

- Hades



Check the image for platformshttps://t.co/3mQJe5EAIr pic.twitter.com/Wabo7wi3Zx — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 3, 2021

There is also another bunch of cool games coming to Xbox Game Pass on August 10 as part of EA Play:

Dirt 4

Dirt Rally

Dirt Rally 2.0

F1 2020

Grid

