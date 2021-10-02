Halloween in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Tips to prepare for the spookiest event of the year

The onset of October marks the beginning of one of the spookiest months in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Even though Halloween takes place on October 31, there are a bunch of items players can claim before the event comes around. Players can add a few new tasks to their checklist to make sure they're fully prepared by the time Halloween kicks off.

The following is a list of things players can do to make the most of October and Halloween in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Halloween checklist

1) Candy

In October, patrons of the long-running franchise can purchase candy from Nook's Cranny. Candy is perhaps one of the most important items for the event. Sadly, players can only purchase one candy per day, so it's important to have a good amount by the time Halloween comes around.

Candies are extremely important to craft Halloween items (Image via Nintendo)

More importantly, candies are also important for trick or treat as well for crafting limited time items using special Halloween DIY recipes.

2) Halloween costume

Other characters will don new outfits and costumes to celebrate the event in the best possible way. Players can purchase Halloween themed costumes from the Able Sisters shop.

Players can purchase Halloween themed costumes from the Able Sisters shop (Image via Nintendo)

The items players can purchase include tights, boots, hats, and horns, which are a must buy to participate in trick or treat.

3) Body paint

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players might want to gather as many Nook Miles as they can before Halloween kicks off.

For those who are new to the game and to the event, players can purchase spooky tips using Nook Miles.

Players can purchase "body paint costume tips" and "exploring new eye color pack" from their hard-earned Nook Miles (Image via Nintendo)

Players can purchase "body paint costume tips" and "exploring new eye color pack" from their hard-earned Nook Miles.

Each pack costs an astounding 2,400 Nook Miles, and includes an array of body paint and eye color options that will help Animal Crossing players enhance their Halloween costumes.

4) Pumpkins

Halloween celebrations are incomplete without pumpkins. Players can plant a pumpkin patch if they don't already have enough before October 31.

Pumpkins and candies are important for crafting Halloween themed items in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

Also Read

Players can use pumpkin and candy to craft Halloween themed limited-time items using special DIY recipes, which they can also gather from other characters.

Ardent followers of the game will have to water them everyday to get a high yield, which will come in handy while crafting items in Animal Crossing.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far