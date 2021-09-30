3 massive Animal Crossing: New Horizons October updates and changes 

A new month is an exciting affair for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. October will hit the islands in another day, and it's going to bring heaps of fresh changes.

As with every new month, October will also bring its fair share of esthetic changes along with the addition of new critters, events and corresponding items.

More importantly, a special Direct for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also going to take place in October, which will throw more light on the changes that will take place in the subsequent months.

Be that as it may, the following section will detail all the changes players can expect to witness in October.

The seasonal changes that October will bring in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Halloween and other seasonal events

Halloween is perhaps the most popular event in the franchise. The event has Jack as at its core who hands out several items to players, including Jack's face and robe. Players can use candy and pumpkins to craft limited-time items, and should also have candy in abundance for trick or treating.

Day of the Dead is a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons event (Image via Nintendo)

Three new Halloween items were leaked with the 1.11.0 update. However, Nintendo revealed that players will witness a refreshed version of the event, implying that several fresh changes will be added sooner rather than later.

Besides that, "Day of the Dead" will run in Animal Crossing from October 25 to November 3. The developers shared a screenshot of the "Marigold Decoration" to inform fans about the upcoming event.

Lastly, players will also be able to participate in the final fishing tourney event of the year on the second Saturday of October.

2) Seasonal materials

October will add several new seasonal materials to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Players in the Northern Hemisphere will continue to grab pine cones and acorns while players in the Southern Hemisphere are days away from the Cherry Blossom season.

Players can can catch and use Cherry Blossom petals to craft limited-time Cherry Blossom items (Image via Nintendo)

Players can catch Cherry Blossom petals with the help of nets and use them to craft limited-time Cherry Blossom items, including the Cherry Blossom lantern and branches.

3) Changes in weather and scenery

Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere will continue to spot rainbows on clear days. On the flip side, Southern Hemisphere players will continue to witness the auroras at night. However, they will no longer see river or sea fog.

October brings players closer to the vibrant shade of orange on their islands, which looks absolutely stunning.

The vibrant oranges of October in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Leaves turn a different shade of color and new bushes start spawning. The red and yellow hibiscus bushes have already stopped spawning in Animal Crossing, and have been replaced by orange and yellow tea olive bushes.

Additionally, players in the Northern Hemisphere will have access to six new critters while players in the Southern Hemisphere will get a grand total of over 20 new critters.

