Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 Europe Pro Series 3: Qualified teams, start date, and more

The Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 Europe circuit is underway, with Europe Pro Series 3 set to kick off soon.

Halo Championship Series 2021-22 is currently taking place across four regions: North America, Europe, Mexico, and Oceania, with each region having its own Open and Pro Series.

Over the last couple of months, Halo Infinite, the latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship first-person arcade shooter, has established a strong esports community. The game’s balance of physics-based action with smooth gunplay makes it a top choice for both casual and competitive player bases.

With that said, here's a look at the Europe Pro Series 3 of Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22.

Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 Europe Pro Series 3: Teams so far, start date, and more

Previously, in the European Pro Series 2 of HCS 2021-22, Acend won the best of five Grand Finals against The Lads by a score of (3-1). They won 8,000 HCS points and $1,125, while the Lads won 6,000 HCS points and $375. The 3rd and 4th teams, Natus Vincere and Mock-it Esports, won 5,000 and 4,000 HCS points.

The top eight teams for the HCS 2021-22 Europe Pro Series 2 have qualified for the Pro Series 3. They’ll be joined by the top eight teams from Europe Open Series 5, which is set for January 16, 2022, to determine who will be the top teams to qualify for Pro Series 3.

The qualified teams for Europe Pro Series 3 from Pro Series 2 are:

Acend

The Lads

Natus Vincere

Mock-it Esports

Quadrant

HMCA

We know The Secret

Fantastic

All in all, the 16 teams, which consists of eight teams from Europe Pro Series 2 and eight teams from Europe Open Series 5, will be facing off at the Europe Pro Series 3, which is set for January 19, 2022. The game will follow a best of three double-elimination format, except for the Grand Finals, which will be a best of five matches.

It will be interesting to see which team will win the Europe Pro Series 3 of the HCS 2021-22.

