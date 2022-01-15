×
Create
Notifications

Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 Mexico Pro Series 3 qualified teams, start date, and more

The HCS 2021-22 Mexico Pro Series 3 begins on January 20 (Image by HCS)
The HCS 2021-22 Mexico Pro Series 3 begins on January 20 (Image by HCS)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Jan 15, 2022 03:01 AM IST
Feature

The Mexico circuit of the Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 is well underway, with Pro Series 3 set to take place soon.

The Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 is currently taking place across four regions, each with its own Pro Series and Open Series of tournaments. The four regions are North America, Europe, Mexico, and Oceania.

The latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship first-person arcade shooter franchise, Halo Infinite, has grown over the last few months to establish a thriving esports scene. The title’s fast-paced action and balanced gunplay make it irresistible to competitive and casual players.

Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 Mexico Pro Series 3: All details

The Pittsburgh Knights defeated Timbers Esports 3-0 at the previous Mexico Pro Series 2 in the HCS 2021-22. The winners claimed 8,000 HCS points along with $750, while Timbers Esports took home 6,000 HCS points and $250.

The third and fourth-placed sides, Fire N Ice Esports and Altar Esports, cinched 5,000 and 4,000 HCS points, respectively.

That's another week of #HCSProSeries in the books. On to the next!Sign ups for the Week 3 qualifiers are live. Get your team together and register now:🔵 NA: fce.gg/NAProQualifier3🟢 EU: fce.gg/EUProQualifier3🔴 MX: fce.gg/MXProQualifier3🟠 ANZ: fce.gg/ANZProQualifie… https://t.co/E6knLXkPbk

The top four teams of the Mexico Pro Series 2 in the HCS 2021-22 are qualified for the Mexico Pro Series 3. They will go up against the top four rosters from the Mexico Open Series 5, set for January 16.

The top 4 winners of Mexico Series 3 will be qualifying for the upcoming Mexico Series 4.

  • Pittsburg Knights
  • Timbers Esports
  • Fire N Ice Esports
  • Altar Esports

These four qualifying teams will go up against the four from the Open Series at the Mexico Pro Series 3 of the Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22. The sides will face off in a best of three double elimination bracket, other than the grand finals, which will be a best of five matches.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Fans are eager to see which team wins the Mexico Pro Series 3 of the HCS 2021-22.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी