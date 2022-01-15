Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 Mexico Pro Series 3 qualified teams, start date, and more

The Mexico circuit of the Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 is well underway, with Pro Series 3 set to take place soon.

The Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 is currently taking place across four regions, each with its own Pro Series and Open Series of tournaments. The four regions are North America, Europe, Mexico, and Oceania.

The latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship first-person arcade shooter franchise, Halo Infinite, has grown over the last few months to establish a thriving esports scene. The title’s fast-paced action and balanced gunplay make it irresistible to competitive and casual players.

Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 Mexico Pro Series 3: All details

The Pittsburgh Knights defeated Timbers Esports 3-0 at the previous Mexico Pro Series 2 in the HCS 2021-22. The winners claimed 8,000 HCS points along with $750, while Timbers Esports took home 6,000 HCS points and $250.

The third and fourth-placed sides, Fire N Ice Esports and Altar Esports, cinched 5,000 and 4,000 HCS points, respectively.

The top four teams of the Mexico Pro Series 2 in the HCS 2021-22 are qualified for the Mexico Pro Series 3. They will go up against the top four rosters from the Mexico Open Series 5, set for January 16.

The top 4 winners of Mexico Series 3 will be qualifying for the upcoming Mexico Series 4.

Pittsburg Knights

Timbers Esports

Fire N Ice Esports

Altar Esports

These four qualifying teams will go up against the four from the Open Series at the Mexico Pro Series 3 of the Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22. The sides will face off in a best of three double elimination bracket, other than the grand finals, which will be a best of five matches.

Fans are eager to see which team wins the Mexico Pro Series 3 of the HCS 2021-22.

Edited by Ravi Iyer