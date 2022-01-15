Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 Oceania Pro Series 3 qualified teams, start date, and more

As part of the Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22, the Oceania Pro Series 3 will kick off soon.

The Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 is currently taking place across four regions, North America, Europe, Mexico, and Oceania, each with its own Open Series and Pro Series.

Halo Infinite, the first-person arcade shooter flagship franchise of the Xbox, has garnered an active esports community over the last couple of months. Balancing the fast-paced physics-based action with smooth gunplay has lent to the title’s popularity as both a casual and competitive title.

Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 Oceania Pro Series 3: All details

The previous HCS 2021-22 Oceania Pro Series 2 was won by Chiefs Esports Club, who defeated Divine Mind in the best of five grand finals 3-1 and took home 8,000 HCS points and $750. The runner-up claimed 6,000 HCS points and $250.

The third and fourth position winners, Team Immunity and Divine Wolves, notched 5,000 and 4,000 HCS points, respectively.

The top four teams of the HCS 2021-22 Oceania Pro Series 2 have qualified for the Oceania Pro Series 3, where they will up against the top four of the Oceania Open Series 5, set for January 16.

The top four sides from the Oceania Pro Series 3 will qualify for the Oceania Pro Series 4.

Chiefs Esports Club

Divine Mind

Team Immunity

Dire Wolves

These four qualifiers from the Oceania Pro Series 2 will be joined by the qualifiers from Open Series 5 at the Pro Series 3. The eight teams will be facing each other in a best of three double-elimination brackets, with the grand finals being a best of five matches. The winning rosters will gain HCS points and the monitory prize pool, also qualifying for the Oceania Pro Series 4.

Fans are eager to see which teams take the trophy of the Halo Championship Series 2021-22 Oceania Pro Series 3.

