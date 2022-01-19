Halo Championship Series (HCS) Europe Pro Series 3: teams, start date and time, brackets, and more

The ongoing Halo Championship Series is a testament to the incredibly fast establishment of a thriving esports community for Halo Infinite. Fast-paced physics-based action paired with balanced gunplay makes the game a top choice for the competitive scene.

The series is currently being played across four regions, that being North America, Europe, Mexico, and Oceania. Each of the four regions has its own tournament series, be it Free for all, Open Series, or Pro Series. With that being said, let’s take a look at the teams and schedule bracket of the European Pro Series 3.

All Qualified teams of Halo Championship Series (HCS) Europe Pro Series 3

Out of the sixteen participants for the European Pro Series 3, eight teams made their way through Pro Series 2, whereas the other eight qualified from the Open Series 5.

Teams qualified from Pro Series 2

Acend

The Lads

Natus Vincere

Mock-it Esports

Quadrant

HMCA

We Know the Secret

Fantastic

Team Qualified from Open Series 5

Bongo

Rejected

Switch

Team Twisted

Wake Up

Sherzy’s Angles

SUUS

TYSK

The HCS European Pro Series 3 follows a double elimination best of three formats, except for the finals, which follows a best-of-five format. With that being said, the bracket of the European Pro Series 3 is as follows:

Upper Bracket Round 1

Acend vs Sherzy’s Angles

We Know the Secret vs Bongo

Quadrant vs TYSK

Mock-it Esports vs Switch

The Lads vs Wake Up

Fantastic vs Team Twisted

Natus Vincere vs SUUS

HMCA vs Rejected

Start date, time, and where to watch Halo Championship Series (HCS) Europe Pro Series 3

The Europe Prop Series 3 is all set to kick off on January 19, 2022, from 6.00 pm GMT / 7.00 pm CET. All of the matches will be streamed live on HCS YouTube and Twitch outlets.

The winning team will be awarded $1,125 USD and 2,000 HCS Points, while the runner-up team will be awarded $375 USD and 1,000 HCS Points. The top eight teams in the European Pro Series 3 will qualify for the European Pro Series 4.

