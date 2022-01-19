Halo Championship Series (HCS) North America Pro Series 3: Teams, start date, time, and more

Within the last few months since its launch, Halo Infinite, the latest title of Xbox’s flagship first-person shooter franchise, has established a thriving esports community.

The fun physics-based gameplay, as well as the balanced weapon-based gun mechanics, makes Halo Infinite an irresistible title for casual players and a fine choice for the competitive-minded.

The Halo Championship Series, a year-long tournament series organized by 343 Industries, is currently underway across four regions: North America, Europe, Mexico, and Oceania. With that being said, let’s take a look at the HCS North America Pro Series 3.

All qualified teams of Halo Championship Series (HCS) North America Pro Series 3

The top eight teams from Pro Series 2, along with the top eight from Open Series 5 have qualified for the HCS North America Pro Series 3. The sides are as follows:

Teams qualified from Pro Series 2

Cloud9

Optic Gaming

Faze Clan

XSET

Build By Gamers

eUnited

Pioneers

Spacestation

Teams qualified from Open Series 5

G2 Esports

Unsigned Talent

Complexity Gaming

Oxygen Esports

Anime

Sentinels

Four ATA Time

Angry Birds

Start date, time, and where to watch Halo Championship Series (HCS) North America Pro Series 3

The Halo Championship Series (HCS) North America Pro Series 3 will follow a double elimination in best-of-three formats, except for the finals, which will be contested in best-of-five matches. The North America Pro Series 3 kicks off on January 20, 2022, at 6 PM EST/9 PM PST.

All of the matches in Pro Series 3 will be streamed over on the Halo Championship Series Twitch and YouTube outlets. Furthermore, the HCS will be sharing all of the updates regarding the matches on their social media platforms.

The winning team will get $1,500 USD and 8,000 HCS Points, while the runner up team will be awarded $500 USD and 6,000 HCS Points. Teams finishing in third and fourth positions will also be receiving 5,000 and 4,000 HCS Points respectively. The top eight teams in Pro Series 3 will be moving on to the North American Pro Series 4.

