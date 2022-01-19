Halo Championship Series (HCS) Oceania Pro Series 3: teams, start date and time, brackets, and more

The 2021-22 season of the Halo Championship Series (HCS) is underway across four regions. Halo Infinite, the latest flagship first-person arcade shooter title from Xbox, has garnered a massive fanbase since its launch late last year. Apart from the casual audience, Halo has also established a thriving esports community with players’ participation from across the world.
The four regions that HCS incorporates include North America, Europe, Mexico, and Oceania, with each region hosting weekly regional Open Series, Pro Series, and Free For All. With that being said, let’s take a look at the teams, Bracket, and Schedule, and the start date and time for the Halo Championship Series (HCS) Oceania Pro Series 3.
All Qualified teams of Halo Championship Series (HCS) Oceania Pro Series 3
The top four teams of the Pro Series 2 and the top four teams of the Open Series 4 qualified for the Oceania Pro Series 3. The qualified teams are as follows:
Teams qualified from Pro Series 2
- Chief’s Esports Club
- Divine Mind
- Team Immunity
- Dire Wolves
Team Qualified from Open Series 4
- BBR
- Cat Fans
- 1620 Kings
- Frxgrs
Brackets and Schedule of Halo Championship Series (HCS) Oceania Pro Series 3
The Halo Championship Series (HCS) Oceania Pro Series 3 follows a double elimination bracket, with each match being a best-of-three, with the exception of the finals, which are best of five.
Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
- Chief’s Esports Club vs Team Immunity (W - FF)
- BBR vs Cat Fans (2 - 1)
- Divine Mind vs 1620 Kings (2 - 0)
- Dire Wolves vs Frxgrs (1 - 2)
Upper Bracket Semifinals
- Chief’s Esports Club vs BBR (2 - 0)
- Divine Mind vs Frxgrs (0 - 2)
Upper Bracket Final
- Chief’s Esports Club vs Frxgrs (3 - 0)
Lower Bracket Round 1
- Team Immunity vs Cat Fans (FF - W)
- 1620 Kings vs Dire Wolves (2 - 0)
Lower Bracket Quarterfinals
- Divine Mind vs Cat Fans (0 - 2)
- BBR vs 1620 kings (2 - 0)
Lower Bracket Semifinal
- Cat Fans vs BBR (1 - 2)
Lower Bracket Final
- Frxgrs vs BBR (1 - 3)
Grand Finals
- Chief’s Esports Club vs BBR (TBD
Start date, time, and where to watch HCS Oceania Pro Series 3
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The HCS Oceania Pro Series 3 is currently taking place - with the grand final set to happen soon. All of the matches are being streamed live on the Twitch and YouTube channels for the Halo Championship Series (HCS).