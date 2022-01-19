Halo Championship Series (HCS) Oceania Pro Series 3: teams, start date and time, brackets, and more

The 2021-22 season of the Halo Championship Series (HCS) is underway across four regions. Halo Infinite, the latest flagship first-person arcade shooter title from Xbox, has garnered a massive fanbase since its launch late last year. Apart from the casual audience, Halo has also established a thriving esports community with players’ participation from across the world.

The four regions that HCS incorporates include North America, Europe, Mexico, and Oceania, with each region hosting weekly regional Open Series, Pro Series, and Free For All. With that being said, let’s take a look at the teams, Bracket, and Schedule, and the start date and time for the Halo Championship Series (HCS) Oceania Pro Series 3.

All Qualified teams of Halo Championship Series (HCS) Oceania Pro Series 3

The top four teams of the Pro Series 2 and the top four teams of the Open Series 4 qualified for the Oceania Pro Series 3. The qualified teams are as follows:

Teams qualified from Pro Series 2

Chief’s Esports Club

Divine Mind

Team Immunity

Dire Wolves

Team Qualified from Open Series 4

BBR

Cat Fans

1620 Kings

Frxgrs

Brackets and Schedule of Halo Championship Series (HCS) Oceania Pro Series 3

The Halo Championship Series (HCS) Oceania Pro Series 3 follows a double elimination bracket, with each match being a best-of-three, with the exception of the finals, which are best of five.

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

Chief’s Esports Club vs Team Immunity (W - FF)

BBR vs Cat Fans (2 - 1)

Divine Mind vs 1620 Kings (2 - 0)

Dire Wolves vs Frxgrs (1 - 2)

Upper Bracket Semifinals

Chief’s Esports Club vs BBR (2 - 0)

Divine Mind vs Frxgrs (0 - 2)

Upper Bracket Final

Chief’s Esports Club vs Frxgrs (3 - 0)

Lower Bracket Round 1

Team Immunity vs Cat Fans (FF - W)

1620 Kings vs Dire Wolves (2 - 0)

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals

Divine Mind vs Cat Fans (0 - 2)

BBR vs 1620 kings (2 - 0)

Lower Bracket Semifinal

Cat Fans vs BBR (1 - 2)

Lower Bracket Final

Frxgrs vs BBR (1 - 3)

Grand Finals

Chief’s Esports Club vs BBR (TBD

Start date, time, and where to watch HCS Oceania Pro Series 3

The HCS Oceania Pro Series 3 is currently taking place - with the grand final set to happen soon. All of the matches are being streamed live on the Twitch and YouTube channels for the Halo Championship Series (HCS).

