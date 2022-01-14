Halo community reacts to insane life-size 3D printed Master Chief model

Halo Infinite is one of the latest free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter titles that has been released after the incredible past success of the iconic franchise.

The Halo fanbase has been extremely interactive for many years now and still holds a great place among various gaming communities worldwide. Furthermore, the community has been quite vocal about every subject surrounding the game, and it seems like the same happened recently regarding a life-sized 3D printed model of Master Chief.

3D printers are capable of printing objects with almost perfect accuracy, but their only drawback is the maximum size these machines are capable of printing. However, Reddit user crazy8chikn proved that this drawback could be ignored and printed a full-sized model of Master Chief from the franchise.

Community thoughts on life-sized 3D model of Master Chief from Halo

Crazy8chikn, the Reddit user who has created the life-sized Master Chief model, shared a few facts on how he achieved building such a glorious creation.

The entire model is made out of 90 lbs (40 kg) of filament, putting its cost at just shy of 400 USD for its creator. As for the model's height, it stands at an intimidating 7 feet 4 inches tall. For a model of this size, the creator also mentioned that it took 2,100 hours to complete.

Strangely, the entire model was printed by Crazy8chikn who has no prior experience of 3D printing and was apparently just a hobby project since he simply wanted a 'life-sized Master Chief.' However, he stated that his project is not complete just yet as he plans to paint the entire model in detail with the entire community excited to see how it turns out.

With his Master Chief model made up of filaments of various colors, the community even showed its witty side by humorously stating, “more customization than Infinite.” Despite their obvious love for the title, a majority of players still find Halo Infinite’s customization to be lackluster and definitely requiring significant improvement.

