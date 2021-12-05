Halo Infinite community director breaks silence on monetization related player complaints

Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode is one of the most-played games on the market right now. Despite its popularity, players have been very vocal regarding the monetization policies that the game has adopted.

After several weeks of complaints, Halo Infinite's community director Brian "Ske7ch" Jarrard has finally broken his silence on the matter.

Brian Jarrard @ske7ch Appreciate all the kind words and support out there. Thank you. We good. All part of the job. 😎

He addressed the players' complaints on Reddit and assured them that they are taking everything into consideration. However, he also asked the playerbase to remain civil and tone down the negativity.

Halo Infinite's community director urges players to stop attacking developers

In a lengthy Reddit post, Halo Infinite's community director addressed complaints from players who have been vocal about the variety of paid customizations that the game provides.

The issue is that every piece of exclusive armor or weapon skin is locked behind a paywall and there is no alternative way to obtain the store currency (Halo Credits). Even the Battlepass does not provide players with Halo Credits.

The only way to obtain those is by buying the currency directly and spending it in the store. Players are complaining that games like Apex Legends provide options for players to obtain exclusive currency through their battlepasses.

However, in the case of Halo Infinite, everything needs to be bought using real world money, even basic color customizations. As a result, players feel that 343 Industries has been extremely greedy and they have been raising their voice against this.

Halo Infinite's community director comments regarding community outrage (Image via Reddit)

However, the manner in which voices are being raised is quite rude and such behavior is uncalled for. Halo Infinite players have been attacking the developers on both Reddit as well as Twitter.

Jarrard stated that while he understands the frustrations, players should also cool down. He stressed that attacking the developers and the company in general is spreading unnecessary negativity that will ultimately harm the game.

Goldenboy | G4 @GoldenboyFTW



Are there things I would like to see resolved? Yes!



But those folks live a life of constant negativity and it’s exhausting to be that angry all the time. Life’s too short. @ske7ch NGL, I took a look at r/Halo and was stumped. Feels like those folks are playing a different game.Are there things I would like to see resolved? Yes!But those folks live a life of constant negativity and it’s exhausting to be that angry all the time. Life’s too short. @ske7ch NGL, I took a look at r/Halo and was stumped. Feels like those folks are playing a different game. Are there things I would like to see resolved? Yes! But those folks live a life of constant negativity and it’s exhausting to be that angry all the time. Life’s too short.

Halo Infinite's community director feels that while he is always ready to chin up and listen to the complaints, no one deserves to be abused at a personal level. He claimed that he has never lied to the community and is always ready to help in any possible way.

The Halo Infinite community has been quite furious due to the lack of communication from the developers but Jarrard's statements will have hopefully offered some timely clarity about the road ahead.

