Halo Infinite fans complain about the broken Battle Pass

Halo Infinite has been released to critical acclaim in terms of gameplay, but the Battle Pass has been under fire since multiplayer became available. Progression systems within the latest Halo game and all of the features in the Battle Pass have been a point of complete frustration for the community, and they are looking for change.

Since the outcry against progression in the Battle Pass began, 343 Industries has been fairly transparent about its intentions for the content. It has already made a couple of changes to how XP is rewarded and the challenges themselves. However, there are still fan complaints about some aspects in the Battle Pass.

Issues and resolutions to the Halo Infinite Battle Pass

The main complaint at the time of writing this article has to do with how challenges work in the Battle Pass. While 343 Industries has made some great changes to the XP gained each day, the challenge system still appears to have flaws in the eyes of Halo Infinite players on Reddit, especially after some new footage.

Changes have been made to challenges in the past and are geared towards their difficulty. Challenges in general have become a bit more manageable, but the main system for challenges themselves works exactly the same. Each week a new set of challenges are given to players, and they are randomized. Everyone will have their own set that they need to complete.

All of the Battle Pass challenges can be viewed in Halo Infinite, but only four of them can be taken on. This means that players need to focus on certain challenges or else they can no longer progress. According to players on Reddit, this is causing many players in Halo Infinite to sit around vehicles like the Wasp, for example. When everyone plays to complete the same exact challenges, gameplay can feel awkward.

Will more Battle Pass challenges be implemented in Halo Infinite?

343 Industries has made plenty of additional changes to the Halo Infinite Battle Pass since the multiplayer launch. However, they have yet to give more information since they implemented the last batch of XP changes to daily games completed.

Considering how responsive 343 has been so far, it's not out of the question that more changes will be brought to the Battle Pass in Halo Infinite. But for now, get those challenges out of the way and earn those rewards.

Edited by Sabine Algur